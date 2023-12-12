UFC

Paddy Pimblett Net Worth: Career Earnings, Biggest Fight Purse & Endorsement Deals Of ‘Paddy The Baddy’

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
Paddy Pimblett UFC - UFC 296
Paddy Pimblett UFC - UFC 296

Here is everything you need to know about UFC superstar and Britain’s lightweight contender, Paddy Pimblett. This includes the net worth, career earnings and endorsement deals of ‘Paddy The Baddy’.

Paddy Pimblett Net Worth

Paddy Pimblett has been a professional MMA fighter since his debut back in October 2012. He has been fighting consistently for 11 years straight now in the pro ranks, earning more and more money as his career has progressed up to the UFC now.

Pimblett signed for the UFC back in 2021, hence why his net worth has massively increased in the past two years. Before he signed for the UFC, Pimblett’s net worth was estimated at around $1 million.

However, as of December 2023, it is reported that Paddy Pimblett’s net worth is now somewhere in the region of $5 million (source: Give Me Sport).

Of course, given the fact Paddy Pimblett is a supremely rich man, he likes his fair share of luxury items too. ‘The Baddy’ has acquired various assets that have contributed to his riches. He has a lovely house, nice cars and expensive jewelry notably.

Paddy Pimblett’s net worth is also inflated due to world famous rapper Drake gifting him a six-figure worth Rolex watch. Drake handed ‘Paddy The Baddy’ the watch after he and good friend Molly McCann earned the rapper $3.7 million in a winning bet.

The 1995-born MMA phenom also earns additional cash from his YouTube channel @PaddyTheBaddyUFC. He has over 890,000 subscribers, and is set to hit the 1 million mark in 2024! Pimblett certainly earns plenty of additional cash from his YouTube channel.

Paddy Pimblett Career Earnings

Paddy Pimblett UFC - UFC 296

After 23 professional MMA fights, including four in the UFC, Paddy Pimblett’s biggest fight purse is reported to have been $354,000 (source: MMA Salaries). This was reportedly how much Pimblett earned for his 155-pound bout with Jordan Leavitt in London in July 2022.

‘Paddy The Baddy’ won that fight via impressive submission, backing up his tag as the overriding favorite with the best UFC betting apps. The second largest fight purse of Pimblett’s career came last time out against Jared Gordon. The scouser reportedly pocketed $304,500 for his closely fought lightweight encounter.

Given that Pimblett has only fought four times in the UFC, his previous purses prior to signing to Dana White and his organisation are unknown. He is the former Cage Warriors featherweight champion though, so may well have earned five or six-figure purses on a few occasions.

Pimblett’s first two purses in the UFC earned him $78,000 each, before the Liverpudlian then signed a new seven-figure deal with the UFC. As you can see in the table below, Pimblett’s earnings have catapulted in his past two fights, showing just how big his new UFC contract actually is.

It is fair to say that Paddy Pimblett isn’t short of a dollar or two. His net worth, salary and fight purses will continue to rise as his career rolls on in the UFC. Of course, the more fights Prograis wins, the more big money fights and opportunities for even more big pay-days he will get.

Paddy Pimblett Fight Purses (Last 5):

Fight Fight Purse
Paddy Pimblett vs Jared Gordon $304,500
Paddy Pimblett vs Jordan Leavitt $354,000
Paddy Pimblett vs Rodrigo Vargas $78,000
Paddy Pimblett vs Luigi Vendramini $78,000
Paddy Pimblett vs Davide Martinez Unknown

Paddy Pimblett purse info per MMA Salaries

Paddy Pimblett Endorsements & Sponsorship

Although the vast majority of Paddy Pimblett’s earnings comes from prize fighting, he also earns an extremely lucrative sum of money outside of the octagon. These vast sponsorship deals from outside of the cage are a big player in boosting Pimblett’s net worth and career earnings.

The 28-year-old’s biggest endorsement deal as of today is his partnership with Barstool Sports. ‘Paddy The Baddy’ has shown great loyalty to Barstool since working with them for the past two years. Their endorsement agreement is said to be worth seven figures, earning Pimblett huge amounts of added cash.

The Liverpool based fighter also has endorsement deals with the likes of Venom, Applied Nutrition, Apex Fightwear and Arise Media to name but a few more of his sponsors.

There is not much else known about Pimblett’s endorsements and sponsors outside of his career as an MMA fighter. All in all, Paddy Pimblett’s various sponsorships certainly help boost his net worth. Ultimately though it is punching people in the face for a living that pays ‘The Baddy’ the most money.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps bonuses and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of Paddy Pimblett’s next fight.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From UFC

Latest news

View all
Colby Covington UFC - (photo: IMAGN)
UFC

LATEST Colby Covington MMA Record: ‘Chaos’ Boasts 17-3 Resumé & Is A Two-Time UFC Welterweight Title Challenger

Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 11 2023
Colby Covington UFC - (photo: IMAGN)
UFC
Who Is Colby Covington’s Girlfriend? Is ‘Chaos’ Still Dating Fellow UFC Star Polyana Viana?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 11 2023

Colby Covington takes on Leon Edwards in the main event at UFC 296, looking to become UFC welterweight king for the very first time. This means fans want to know…

Colby Covington UFC - (photo: IMAGN)
UFC
Colby Covington Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals: ‘Chaos’ Fortune Estimated At $4 Million
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 07 2023

Colby Covington is a American MMA superstar, who has become one of the biggest stars in the UFC in the past few years. Here at SportsLens, we have decided to…

Colby Covington UFC
UFC
What Is The Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington UFC 296 Pay-Per-View Price?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 07 2023
Bo NIckal - New UFC Fighters - (photo@: IMAGN)
UFC
Ones To Watch: 5 New UFC Fighters To Keep An Eye On With The Potential Of Becoming UFC Champion
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 07 2023
Beneil Dariush UFC
UFC
UFC Fight Night Tickets: What Price Are Tickets For UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 01 2023
Arman Tsarukyan UFC
UFC
UFC Fight Night Odds: Arman Tsarukyan Is The -275 Favorite To Defeat Beneil Dariush In Lightweight Contest
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Dec 01 2023
Arrow to top