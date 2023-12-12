Here is everything you need to know about UFC superstar and Britain’s lightweight contender, Paddy Pimblett. This includes the net worth, career earnings and endorsement deals of ‘Paddy The Baddy’.

Paddy Pimblett Net Worth

Paddy Pimblett has been a professional MMA fighter since his debut back in October 2012. He has been fighting consistently for 11 years straight now in the pro ranks, earning more and more money as his career has progressed up to the UFC now.

Pimblett signed for the UFC back in 2021, hence why his net worth has massively increased in the past two years. Before he signed for the UFC, Pimblett’s net worth was estimated at around $1 million.

However, as of December 2023, it is reported that Paddy Pimblett’s net worth is now somewhere in the region of $5 million (source: Give Me Sport).

Of course, given the fact Paddy Pimblett is a supremely rich man, he likes his fair share of luxury items too. ‘The Baddy’ has acquired various assets that have contributed to his riches. He has a lovely house, nice cars and expensive jewelry notably.

Paddy Pimblett’s net worth is also inflated due to world famous rapper Drake gifting him a six-figure worth Rolex watch. Drake handed ‘Paddy The Baddy’ the watch after he and good friend Molly McCann earned the rapper $3.7 million in a winning bet.

The 1995-born MMA phenom also earns additional cash from his YouTube channel @PaddyTheBaddyUFC. He has over 890,000 subscribers, and is set to hit the 1 million mark in 2024! Pimblett certainly earns plenty of additional cash from his YouTube channel.

Paddy Pimblett Career Earnings

After 23 professional MMA fights, including four in the UFC, Paddy Pimblett’s biggest fight purse is reported to have been $354,000 (source: MMA Salaries). This was reportedly how much Pimblett earned for his 155-pound bout with Jordan Leavitt in London in July 2022.

‘Paddy The Baddy’ won that fight via impressive submission, backing up his tag as the overriding favorite with the best UFC betting apps. The second largest fight purse of Pimblett’s career came last time out against Jared Gordon. The scouser reportedly pocketed $304,500 for his closely fought lightweight encounter.

Given that Pimblett has only fought four times in the UFC, his previous purses prior to signing to Dana White and his organisation are unknown. He is the former Cage Warriors featherweight champion though, so may well have earned five or six-figure purses on a few occasions.

Pimblett’s first two purses in the UFC earned him $78,000 each, before the Liverpudlian then signed a new seven-figure deal with the UFC. As you can see in the table below, Pimblett’s earnings have catapulted in his past two fights, showing just how big his new UFC contract actually is.

It is fair to say that Paddy Pimblett isn’t short of a dollar or two. His net worth, salary and fight purses will continue to rise as his career rolls on in the UFC. Of course, the more fights Prograis wins, the more big money fights and opportunities for even more big pay-days he will get.

Paddy Pimblett Fight Purses (Last 5):

Fight Fight Purse Paddy Pimblett vs Jared Gordon $304,500 Paddy Pimblett vs Jordan Leavitt $354,000 Paddy Pimblett vs Rodrigo Vargas $78,000 Paddy Pimblett vs Luigi Vendramini $78,000 Paddy Pimblett vs Davide Martinez Unknown

Paddy Pimblett purse info per MMA Salaries

Paddy Pimblett Endorsements & Sponsorship

Although the vast majority of Paddy Pimblett’s earnings comes from prize fighting, he also earns an extremely lucrative sum of money outside of the octagon. These vast sponsorship deals from outside of the cage are a big player in boosting Pimblett’s net worth and career earnings.

The 28-year-old’s biggest endorsement deal as of today is his partnership with Barstool Sports. ‘Paddy The Baddy’ has shown great loyalty to Barstool since working with them for the past two years. Their endorsement agreement is said to be worth seven figures, earning Pimblett huge amounts of added cash.

The Liverpool based fighter also has endorsement deals with the likes of Venom, Applied Nutrition, Apex Fightwear and Arise Media to name but a few more of his sponsors.

There is not much else known about Pimblett’s endorsements and sponsors outside of his career as an MMA fighter. All in all, Paddy Pimblett’s various sponsorships certainly help boost his net worth. Ultimately though it is punching people in the face for a living that pays ‘The Baddy’ the most money.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps bonuses and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of Paddy Pimblett’s next fight.