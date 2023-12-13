UFC

Are There Any Belts On The Line In The Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington Fight At UFC 296?

Paul Kelly
Leon Edwards UFC - (photo: IMAGN)
Leon Edwards UFC - (photo: IMAGN)

Ahead of the Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington clash on Saturday night at UFC 296, fans want to know if there are any world title belts on the line. Read on to find out everything you need to know about the UFC 296 main event fight, including which UFC world title is at stake.

What Belts Are On The Line In The Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington Fight?

Leon Edwards headlines this UFC 296 pay-per-view event in Las Vegas on Saturday night, as he takes on the loud-mouthed and divisive Colby Covington. The bout headlines UFC 296 at the T-Mobile Arena – the final pay-per-view that UFC President Dana White is putting on in 2023.

Colby Covington is the underdog with the best UFC betting apps, which is clear to see given he has had 21 months out of the octagon. This of course means ‘Rocky’ is the favorite with the best offshore sportsbooks to retain his belt and continue his run as the welterweight king.

So, for the Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington super-fight on Saturday, December 16, the UFC Welterweight Title is on the line. This is the only world title belt at stake this weekend, with there being only one champion in each division in the UFC. Unlike boxing, where there are four or five world champions in each weight class.

Huge ramifications for the welterweight division on Saturday, December 16 from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada as UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington takes centre stage.

Fans wanting to tune into UFC 296 can of course watch a UFC 296 live stream for free, which has got you covered for all of the fights on the card thanks to BetOnline.

Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington – UFC 296 Event Info

  • 🥊 UFC Fight: UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington
  • 📊 Records: Leon Edwards (21-3-1 NC, 7 KO’s) | Colby Covington (17-3, 4 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: December 16, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11:45 PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: UFC Welterweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV
  •  🏟  Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Edwards -160 | Covington +140
Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
Arrow to top