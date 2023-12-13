Ahead of the Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington clash on Saturday night at UFC 296, fans want to know if there are any world title belts on the line. Read on to find out everything you need to know about the UFC 296 main event fight, including which UFC world title is at stake.

What Belts Are On The Line In The Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington Fight?

Leon Edwards headlines this UFC 296 pay-per-view event in Las Vegas on Saturday night, as he takes on the loud-mouthed and divisive Colby Covington. The bout headlines UFC 296 at the T-Mobile Arena – the final pay-per-view that UFC President Dana White is putting on in 2023.

Colby Covington is the underdog with the best UFC betting apps, which is clear to see given he has had 21 months out of the octagon. This of course means ‘Rocky’ is the favorite with the best offshore sportsbooks to retain his belt and continue his run as the welterweight king.

So, for the Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington super-fight on Saturday, December 16, the UFC Welterweight Title is on the line. This is the only world title belt at stake this weekend, with there being only one champion in each division in the UFC. Unlike boxing, where there are four or five world champions in each weight class.

Huge ramifications for the welterweight division on Saturday, December 16 from the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada as UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington takes centre stage.

Fans wanting to tune into UFC 296 can of course watch a UFC 296 live stream for free, which has got you covered for all of the fights on the card thanks to BetOnline.

Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington – UFC 296 Event Info

🥊 UFC Fight: UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington

UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington 📊 Records: Leon Edwards (21-3-1 NC, 7 KO’s) | Colby Covington (17-3, 4 KO’s)

Leon Edwards (21-3-1 NC, 7 KO’s) | Colby Covington (17-3, 4 KO’s) 📅 Date: December 16, 2023

December 16, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11:45 PM EST

Approx. 11:45 PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Welterweight Title

UFC Welterweight Title 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV

US: ESPN+ PPV 🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada 🎲 Fight Odds: Edwards -160 | Covington +140