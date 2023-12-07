Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington goes down in the main event at UFC 296 this weekend form the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC fans can watch this highly anticipated welterweight title showdown via ESPN+ PPV – but just what is the UFC 296 pay-per-view price?

What Is The UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington Pay-Per-View Price?

UFC fans around the world are excited at the prospect of the UFC Welterweight Title fight between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington in the main event at UFC 296. Edwards vs Covington headlines the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, December 16.

‘Chaos’ is the slight underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks, which comes as no surprise given that he is the challenger. This of course means ‘Rocky’ is the favorite with UFC betting apps to successfully defend his 170-pound UFC strap for the second time.

For a fight of this magnitude, it comes as no surprise to learn that UFC fans will have to part with their cash in order to watch UFC 296. The card is so stacked that it simply had to be pay-per-view – the UFC’s last PPV event of the year.

ESPN+ PPV are airing the fight live for UFC fans across the United States. In order to watch the main event from Las Vegas, Nevada, including the full undercard, UFC fans will be forced to pay the $79.99 pay-per-view fee.

ESPN’s price of $79.99 is the standard price for UFC pay-per-view events now. Additionally, new ESPN subscribers can pay a bundle price of $134.98 for the UFC 296 pay-per-view and an ESPN+ annual subscription, which offers savings of more than 30%.

The fight is being aired live on TNT Sports for UK fans as well. It comes free of charge as part of regular TNT Sports subscriptions.

Watching MMA can be an expensive hobby, with quite a number of big fights now being listed as pay-per-view events. UFC 296 is no different. For a fight of this magnitude and given that it is a numbered card, it simply has to be a PPV event.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of this compelling UFC Welterweight Title clash. Sit back, relax and enjoy UFC 296!

Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington – UFC 296 Event Info

🥊 UFC Fight: UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington

UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington 📊 Records: Leon Edwards (21-3-1 NC, 7 KO’s) | Colby Covington (17-3, 4 KO’s)

Leon Edwards (21-3-1 NC, 7 KO’s) | Colby Covington (17-3, 4 KO’s) 📅 Date: December 16, 2023

December 16, 2023 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11:45 PM EST

Approx. 11:45 PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Welterweight Title

UFC Welterweight Title 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV

US: ESPN+ PPV 🏟 Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada 🎲 Fight Odds: Edwards -120 | Covington +100