What Is The Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington UFC 296 Pay-Per-View Price?

Paul Kelly
Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington goes down in the main event at UFC 296 this weekend form the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC fans can watch this highly anticipated welterweight title showdown via ESPN+ PPV – but just what is the UFC 296 pay-per-view price?

What Is The UFC 296: Edwards vs Covington Pay-Per-View Price?

UFC fans around the world are excited at the prospect of the UFC Welterweight Title fight between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington in the main event at UFC 296. Edwards vs Covington headlines the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, December 16.

‘Chaos’ is the slight underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks, which comes as no surprise given that he is the challenger. This of course means ‘Rocky’ is the favorite with UFC betting apps to successfully defend his 170-pound UFC strap for the second time.

For a fight of this magnitude, it comes as no surprise to learn that UFC fans will have to part with their cash in order to watch UFC 296. The card is so stacked that it simply had to be pay-per-view – the UFC’s last PPV event of the year.

ESPN+ PPV are airing the fight live for UFC fans across the United States. In order to watch the main event from Las Vegas, Nevada, including the full undercard, UFC fans will be forced to pay the $79.99 pay-per-view fee.

ESPN’s price of $79.99 is the standard price for UFC pay-per-view events now. Additionally, new ESPN subscribers can pay a bundle price of $134.98 for the UFC 296 pay-per-view and an ESPN+ annual subscription, which offers savings of more than 30%.

The fight is being aired live on TNT Sports for UK fans as well. It comes free of charge as part of regular TNT Sports subscriptions.

Watching MMA can be an expensive hobby, with quite a number of big fights now being listed as pay-per-view events. UFC 296 is no different. For a fight of this magnitude and given that it is a numbered card, it simply has to be a PPV event.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of this compelling UFC Welterweight Title clash. Sit back, relax and enjoy UFC 296!

Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington – UFC 296 Event Info

  • 🥊 UFC Fight: UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs Colby Covington
  • 📊 Records: Leon Edwards (21-3-1 NC, 7 KO’s) | Colby Covington (17-3, 4 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: December 16, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11:45 PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: UFC Welterweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV
  •  🏟  Venue: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Edwards -120 | Covington +100
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
Arrow to top