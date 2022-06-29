Horse Racing Tips Today: Wednesday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps too, with four meetings from England, one from north of the border in Scotland and one from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Wednesday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from Thirsk, Musselburgh and Worcester get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining three meetings from Tipperary, Kempton and Bath get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.00pm at Worcester, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.30pm at Kempton.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Worcester and one from Thirsk, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Thirsk, Musselburgh, Worcester, Tipperary, Kempton and Bath

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the six meetings today!

NAP – RAGAMUFFIN @ 7/4 with Bet UK – 1.00 Worcester



Our NAP of the day comes from the opening race of the afternoon at Worcester, where we have selected Ragamuffin to win for trainer Neil Mulholland and jockey Sam Twiston-Davies.

This 7-year-old gelding boasts some highly impressive form, with three wins, three runner-ups and two third place finishes in his last eight racing starts. Ragamuffin‘s last race start was around this course, where he finished in second place in a Class 3 Handicap. Today’s drop back to Class 4 company should suit him, and we fully expect him to have a good go this afternoon.

Ragamuffin runs off a mark of two-pounds lighter than when he won last, which implies he is more than capable of winning off this achievable mark.

NEXT BEST – BRAZEN IDOL @ 5/1 with Bet UK – 2.50 Thirsk

Our Next best bet of the day come from the racing at Thirsk, where we have sided with Brazen Idol to triumph in this Class 6 Handicap over six furlongs.

This 3-year-old gelding comes here this afternoon boasting some decent form, with a win and a runner-up in two of his last three starts. Last time out, Brazen Idol finished in second place at Wolverhampton, but ran well and only got beaten by a head. If he can replicate this form today, he will have every chance of succeeding around this track.

Cieren Fallon takes to the saddle for this Simon Pearce trained horse, in a bid to win Brazen Idol’s second race.

Check out all of our selections across the six meetings in the UK and Ireland on Wednesday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Thirsk, Musselburgh, Worcester, Tipperary, Kempton and Bath on Wednesday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 44 races:

Thirsk Horse Racing Tips

1.20 Craven @ 8/13 with Bet UK

1.50 Ohnojoe @ 50/1 with Bet UK

2.20 Breckland @ 7/2 with Bet UK

2.50 Brazen Idol (NB) @ 5/1 with Bet UK

3.25 Langholm @ 7/1 with Bet UK

4.00 Baba Reza @ 12/1 with Bet UK

4.30 Julia Augusta @ 10/11 with Bet UK

5.03 Marbuzet @ 6/1 with Bet UK

Musselburgh Horse Racing Tips

1.40 Georgiava @ 3/1 with Bet UK

2.10 Gracelands Girl @ 4/6 with Bet UK

2.40 Will He Dance @ 7/1 with Bet UK

3.15 Tommy G @ 10/1 with Bet UK

3.50 Far From A Ruby @ 8/1 with Bet UK

4.20 Rory @ 10/3 with Bet UK

4.55 Isle Of Dreams @ 2/1 with Bet UK

Worcester Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Ragamuffin (NAP) @ 7/4 with Bet UK

1.30 Heydour @ 33/1 with Bet UK

2.00 Gouet Des Bruyeres @ 5/1 with Bet UK

2.30 Walk Of No Shame @ 7/1 with Bet UK

3.00 Dalkingstown @ 7/2 with Bet UK

3.35 Give Me A Moment @ 4/6 with Bet UK

4.10 Masterdream @ 10/3 with Bet UK

Tipperary Horse Racing Tips

4.40 Funchal @ 6/1 with Bet UK

5.10 Treasure Trove @ 9/2 with Bet UK

5.40 Realtin Fantasy @ 9/1 with Bet UK

6.10 La Dolce Vita @ 5/2 with Bet UK

6.40 Tawny Coster @ 13/2 with Bet UK

7.10 Deceit @ 9/2 with Bet UK

7.40 Spring Morning @ 22/1 with Bet UK

8.10 Stay Local @ 9/2 with Bet UK

Kempton Horse Racing Tips

5.30 Swift Lioness @ 3/1 with Bet UK

6.00 Eternal Pearl @ 4/11 with Bet UK

6.30 Findono @ 9/1 with Bet UK

7.00 Adelita @ 13/2 with Bet UK

7.30 Moel Arthur @ 2/1 with Bet UK

8.00 Arlecchino’s Gift @ 11/1 with Bet UK

8.30 Gherkin @ 11/2 with Bet UK

Bath Horse Racing Tips

5.20 Hot Hot Hot @ 5/1 with Bet UK

5.50 Sows @ 5/1 with Bet UK

6.20 Street Parade @ 6/1 with Bet UK

6.50 Eton College @ 4/1 with Bet UK

7.20 Zulu Tracker @ 6/5 with Bet UK

7.50 Tribuna Uffizi @ 5/6 with Bet UK

8.20 Beau Geste @ 4/1 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change