Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Wednesday, 29 June

On Wednesday, 29 June, the horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens experts is Jessica Rabbit. She contests the concluding 2m 4f handicap hurdle for conditional jockeys at Worcester this afternoon (4:10). This Fergal O’Brien mare appeals as a bit of value at 5/2.

A winner when last in horse racing action a fortnight ago, Jessica Rabbit has clearly been saved for a summer campaign. This daughter of Mawatheeq is a consistent sort who could have more to offer despite a career high mark of 91. She thus rates our horse racing NAP of the Day this Wednesday. Read on for more reasons to back her.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Jessica Rabbit win?

Following the O’Brien stable at Worcester over the last five seasons has been profitable for punters. Had we backed all of the yard’s runners here blind on top betting sites, then it would’ve yielded £11.81 profit off a £1 level stake. O’Brien has a 20 per cent strike rate at this venue in that time and comes into today with a 22 per cent win ratio in the last fortnight.

A regular in Class 5 company for much of her career to date, Jessica Rabbit has consistently made the frame. Although only fourth on her stable debut at Fontwell in November, that run was the tenth and final outing of a busy summer and autumn campaign. The runner-up, Jaunty Soria, has won since, so it’s not a bad race result with some substance to the form.

Today’s horse racing NAP won well on recent reappearance

Jessica Rabbit defied a racecourse absence of 213 days to win at Uttoxeter on her return a couple of weeks ago. Despite being a bit short of room when ready to challenge, she took things up at the last and only needed riding out for a comfortable four-length success. The favourite on horse racing betting sites was back in third.

Although up 6lb in the weights, O’Brien offsets that by putting stable conditional Liam Harrison on Jessica Rabbit for the first time. He takes 3lb off with his claim. Taking that into account, her mark could well be workable and that’s why Jessica Rabbit is our horse racing NAP of the Day for 29 June. A £10 punt on her with 888Sport returns £35 if she follows-up. New customers can also qualify for £40 in bonuses with such a wager.

