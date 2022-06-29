Lucky 15 Tips Today: Four Horse Racing Best Bets on Weds 29th June

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Lucky 15 tips to add to your horse racing bet slips on Wednesday 29th June, as Andy Newton gives you his four best bets from across the UK horse racing meetings at Kempton, Worcester and Bath.



Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.

Back today’s Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 10/1 with BetUK (click the betslip below)

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip, plus join the BetUK ‘Acca Club’ and get 5 profit boosts to use on accas with different numbers of selections (Ts&C’s apply), plus Bet £10 and Get a £30 FREE BET (new customers).

Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips and Best Bets

THE BIG STING @ 7/4 with BetUK – 1.30 Worcester



Exciting winning Pointer that is having his chase debut under rules here today. From the Harry Fry yard, this 7 year-old looks a nice recruit to the jumping game and comes here full of confidence after four straight wins between the flags.

GIVE ME A MOMENT @ 4/7 with BetUK – 3.35 Worcester



Second last time at Stratford, which was a solid run and came over further, while before that had won three on the spin. The drop back here to 2m will suit after just getting a bit tired the last day over 2m3f. This also represents a drop in grade so should have a cracking chance of getting back to winning ways.



ETERNAL PEARL @ 1/3 with BetUK – 6.00 Kempton



Third the last day at Newbury but that looked a better race than this as dropped in class here too. Switch to the AW will be fine and William Buick, who has ridden the horse in her last three outings, reamains in the saddle.

SHEER ROCKS @ 5/6 with BetUK – 6.50 Bath



Beaten only 2 lengths the last day at Sandown and that came on just his fourth career run. Shold be more in the offering here and this will be easier dropped in class. Is also a proven CD winner at the track – having won here back in Sept 21.

Back today’s Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 10/1 with BetUK (click the betslip below)

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ BeGambleAware.org T&Cs apply . New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Open only to new BetUK.com players. Aged 18 or over. Opt-in required by depositing via the “My Offers” page and placing a qualifying bet. Offer is available on mobile browser and desktop only. Offer must be activated and qualifying bet must be made within 7 days of registration. Only bets with minimum odds of 1.5 qualify for this promotion. Qualifying bet must be a bet of at least £10. Void, cashed out, or partially cashed out bets do not qualify for this promotion. Once the qualifying bet settles 3x £10 free bets will be awarded. Free bets must be used on bets with 4 or more selections. Each selection must be at odds of 1.3 or greater. 7 day expiry.

Do You Already Have Accounts With The Main Bookies? See Below 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets and Offers

See below our select list of some of the newer bookies around – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the horse racing today – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to snap-up. Or, if you’ve already claimed these betting offers – you can check out all the latest best horse racing betting sites here.

More Horse Racing Free Bets