Lucky 15 Tips Today: Four Horse Racing Best Bets on Weds 29th June

Lucky 15 tips to add to your horse racing bet slips on Wednesday 29th June, as Andy Newton gives you his four best bets from across the UK horse racing meetings at Kempton, Worcester and Bath.
Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips and Best Bets
THE BIG STING @ 7/4 with BetUK – 1.30 Worcester
Exciting winning Pointer that is having his chase debut under rules here today. From the Harry Fry yard, this 7 year-old looks a nice recruit to the jumping game and comes here full of confidence after four straight wins between the flags.
GIVE ME A MOMENT @ 4/7 with BetUK – 3.35 Worcester
Second last time at Stratford, which was a solid run and came over further, while before that had won three on the spin. The drop back here to 2m will suit after just getting a bit tired the last day over 2m3f. This also represents a drop in grade so should have a cracking chance of getting back to winning ways.
ETERNAL PEARL @ 1/3 with BetUK – 6.00 Kempton
Third the last day at Newbury but that looked a better race than this as dropped in class here too. Switch to the AW will be fine and William Buick, who has ridden the horse in her last three outings, reamains in the saddle.
SHEER ROCKS @ 5/6 with BetUK – 6.50 Bath
Beaten only 2 lengths the last day at Sandown and that came on just his fourth career run. Shold be more in the offering here and this will be easier dropped in class. Is also a proven CD winner at the track – having won here back in Sept 21.
Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
