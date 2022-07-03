Horse Racing Tips Today: Sunday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps too, with two meetings from England, one from north of the border up in Scotland and one from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Sunday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

All four of the meetings from Ayr, Tramore, Market Rasen and Chelmsford get underway in the early afternoon. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.42pm at Ayr, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 5.40pm at Chelmsford.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Chelmsford and one from Market Rasen, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Chelmsford, Tramore, Market Rasen and Ayr

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the four meetings today!

NAP – LILA GIRL @ 4/5 with Bet UK – 2.10 Chelmsford

Our NAP of the day comes from the afternoon racing at Chelmsford, where we have sided with Lila Girl in this Class 4 Handicap over seven furlongs.

This 3-year-old filly comes here fresh off the back of back-to-back wins for the first time in her career. Both of these wins came around this track, which can only be a positive for Lila Girl again this afternoon. The race before her two wins she came second in a Class 4 Handicap, again at Chelmsford, so it certainly a good track for this Michael Bell trained filly.

Lila Girl runs off a mark of 9st 2lbs, which is half a stone down from her last run where she won a Class 5 handicap, so can clearly run off the weight and is a major player here today.

NEXT BEST – BEGOODTOYOURSELF @ 4/1 with Bet UK – 3.00 Market Rasen



Our Next Best bet of the day comes from the racing at Market Rasen on Sunday afternoon, where we have selected Begoodtoyourself to triumph in this Class 5 Novices’ Handicap Chase over the 2m1f43y distance.

This 7-year-old gelding comes here with decent form behind him, with a win and a runner-up in his last two starts. Begoodtoyourself won impressively last time out at Huntingdon, winning by almost four lengths and won going away too, winning by a clear margin.

Faces a 5-pound rise this afternoon, but this shouldn’t be a problem for Begoodtoyourself who looks a talented horse who gallops with jockey Harry Reed in the saddle today.

Check out all of our selections across the four meetings in the UK and Ireland on Sunday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Chelmsford, Tramore, Market Rasen and Ayr on Sunday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 29 races:

Chelmsford Horse Racing Tips

1.45 Swear @ 13/2 with Bet UK

2.10 Lila Girl (NB) @ 4/5 with Bet UK

2.45 G’Daay @ 4/1 with Bet UK

3.20 Internationalangel @ 11/4 with Bet UK

3.55 Crimson Sand @ 7/2 with Bet UK

4.30 Mcqueen @ 11/4 with Bet UK

5.05 Star Fortress @ 2/1 with Bet UK

5.40 Enshrine @ 11/8 with Bet UK

Tramore Horse Racing Tips

2.00 Flyaway Maggie @ 11/4 with Bet UK

2.35 Tom McGreevy @ 10/3 with Bet UK

3.10 Natural Look @ 6/1 with Bet UK

3.45 Dragon Rock @ 2/1 with Bet UK

4.20 Sight Nor See @ 6/1 with Bet UK

4.55 Withallduerespect @ 7/2 with Bet UK

5.30 Easy Game @ 1/4 with Bet UK

Market Rasen Horse Racing Tips

1.50 Dellboy Trotter @ 9/10 with Bet UK

2.25 Villanesque @ 11/1 with Bet UK

3.00 Begoodtoyourself (NAP) @ 4/1 with Bet UK

3.35 Who’s The Guv’Nor @ 10/11 with Bet UK

4.10 One For Billy @ 11/8 with Bet UK

4.45 Ask Paddington @ 9/4 with Bet UK

5.20 Lady Baba @ 4/1 with Bet UK

Ayr Horse Racing Tips

1.42 Sixcor @ 7/1 with Bet UK

2.17 Ludo’s Landing @ 7/4 with Bet UK

2.52 Noble Anthem @ 11/10 with Bet UK

3.27 Celestial Star @ 10/11 with Bet UK

4.02 Tilsitt @ 13/2 with Bet UK

4.37 Highlight Reel @ 5/1 with Bet UK

5.12 Hello Power @ 3/1 with Bet UK

