Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Sunday, 3 July

The horse racing NAP of the Day selection on Sunday, 3 July for SportsLens experts is Dragon Rock. He makes his Rules debut in the extended 2m 5f maiden hurdle at Tramore this afternoon (3:45). This Willie Mullins newcomer looks an attractive punt at sweet 7/4 odds here.

Now representing one of the top Irish horse racing stables, Dragon Rock placed in a couple of Point-to-Points earlier this year. Given the form of those, his stamina laden pedigree and new connections, he’s of obvious interest at a track where the yard always does well. This six-year-old Shantou gelding is thus our horse racing NAP today.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Dragon Rock win?

Mullins boasts a phenomenal 33 per cent career strike rate with his Tramore runners. If we had backed those on top betting sites, then it would’ve yielded a very tidy £41.09 profit off a £1 level stake. Coming into today, three of his four runners at this course during the current campaign have won. All of this bodes very well indeed for Dragon Rock’s stable, Rules and hurdles debut.

Connections clearly liked what they saw from him hitting the frame in two Irish Points this spring. Dragon Rock ran third at Borris House, a piece of form and race result that has been franked, on his first outing in that sphere. He wasn’t the only runner trained by Aidan Fitzgerald that day with the winner, Lessankan, scoring three more times between the flags since.

Today’s horse racing NAP has good Point form to his name

Back in sixth was Jezarus, who subsequently joined Ted Walsh and landed a hunter chase at the Punchestown Festival. The tenth has also come out and won a Point, so that form has worked out well. Dragon Rock went one place better last time out, so that’s also encouraging. Main market rival Meetingofthewaters also concedes 8lb in weight to Dragon Rock, something that horse racing betting sites seem to have overlooked in pricing up the market.

It’s a big reason why we made him our horse racing NAP of the Day on 3 July. A £10 punt on Dragon Rock with 888Sport returns £27.50 at his current price if he again comes one place better on his hurdles bow. New customers can also get £40 in bonuses after signing up and placing such a wager. We’ve got all the details of that below…

