Horse Racing tips today: Sunday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

Today the horse racing action comes solely on the flat turf, with the meetings from Wetherby and Bath taking place in England. No racing across the Irish Sea in Ireland anywhere today. Here are our Sunday horse racing tips and bets.

The two meetings from Bath and Wetherby both get underway in the afternoon. The first race sets off at 1.00pm at Bath, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 5.45pm at Wetherby.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Wetherby and one from Bath, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Wetherby and Bath

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the two meeting’s today!

NAP – KING OF TONGA @ SP with Bet UK – 5.10 Wetherby

Our NAP on Sunday comes in the penultimate race at Wetherby, where we have selected King Of Tonga to pick up his fourth win on the flat turf.

The 6-year-old boasts some impressive form, with continuous improvement in his last four races, with a third, two seconds and a win last time out. That win came at Pontefract just under two weeks ago, and he looked comfortable on the run in and won well in the end.

We think King Of Tonga can make it back to back wins for Harrison Shaw and Declan Carroll here in this five furlong sprint.

NEXT BEST – SENSE OF SECURITY @ 5/1 with Bet UK – 4.55 Bath

Our Next Best bet of the day comes in the form of Sense Of Security in the final race at Bath.

Pat Cosgrove takes the reigns for George Baker’s 3-year-old filly, who is still looking for her first win as a race horse. She ran well a couple of weeks ago at Kempton, finishing third over the same distance as today’s race.

We think she can continue her improvement and claim her maiden victory. Sense Of Security is our next Best bet.

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Wetherby and Bath on Sunday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 16 races:

Wetherby Horse Racing Tips

1.45 Fresh Hope @ SP with Bet UK

2.20 Lady Lou @ SP with Bet UK

2.55 Montassib @ SP with Bet UK

3.30 Gainsbourg @ SP with Bet UK

4.05 Lazyitis @ SP with Bet UK

4.40 Nacho @ SP with Bet UK

5.10 King Of Tonga (NAP) @ SP with Bet UK

5.45 Satanic Moon @ SP with Bet UK

Bath Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Monsieur Fantaisie @ 5/4 with Bet UK

1.30 Macs Dilemma @ 11/4 with Bet UK

2.05 Brazen Diamond @ 7/2 with Bet UK

2.40 Airshow @ 4/1 with Bet UK

3.15 Uther Pendragon @ 7/2 with Bet UK

3.50 Vignoni @ 6/1 with Bet UK

4.20 Courtside @ 7/2 with Bet UK

4.55 Sense Of Security (NB) @ 5/1 with Bet UK

