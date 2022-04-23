Today’s Lucky 15 Tips: Four Horse Racing Tips on Sunday 24th April

On Sunday just the two domestic meetings in the UK to take in with Wetherby and Bath both racing on the flat, while there are no meetings in Ireland.



Andy Newton gives you his four horses to include in your Lucky 15 horse racing bets from the action on Sunday 24th April.

Today’s Lucky 15 Tips – Sunday 24th April 2022

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.

Ran well to be a good second last time at Wolverhampton on only his second start. This Clive Cox runner is back on the turf here and having taken a bit of a hold the last day should enjoy the drop back in trip to 5 1/2f.

This Charlie Fellowes runner ended last season with a nice second at Nottingham and with the expected improvement over the winter and the step up to 1m2f here looks a horse that can kick on this season in this sort of grade.

Not been out since Sept 2020 so has clearly had a few issues, but showed ability to win on debut and his only previous run that day. Up to 7f here (from 6f) and has been gelded since his last run too, but hails from the powerful William Haggas yard and they look to have found a nice race to get him going again.

Just the one past run for this Andrew Balding runner but that was a promising third at Kempton in Feb. The winner of that race – Nahanni – won a Listed race at Epsom last midweek so the form looks solid. David Probert rides.

How does a Lucky 15 work?

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.

For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.