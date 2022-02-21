Horse racing tips today: Monday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

With racing across the UK and Ireland from Carlisle, Dundalk and Newcastle, we have plenty of brilliant races to look forward to today. Here are our Monday horse racing bets.

Some tantalising jumps meetings at Carlisle meanwhile we see some great horses in action at Dundalk and Newcastle on the all-weather track.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST, bet for you, one from Carlisle and one from Dundalk, to add to your bet slip as well as tips on all 21 races.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Bet365 Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Horse racing tips today: Carlisle, Dundalk and Newcastle

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the three meeting’s today!

NAP – Silver Flyer @ 5/4 with bet365 – 2.25 Carlisle

Looking for his third win in a row, this Donald McCain trained horse looks to be the one to beat in the second race at Carlisle today.

Winning comfortably on his hurdle debut at Catterick in December, Silver Flyer looks to have the making of a very competent horse. Drew clear in on his last win and stayed on really well, winning by a fair distance in the end. Brian Hughes takes the reigns today like he did at Catterick in December, and in good form himself he will be extremely happy to be given this ride today.

The heavy ground shouldn’t cause too many issues for him and should go well in this Class 4 Novices’ Hurdle over 2m3f.

NEXT BEST – Stellar Spirit @ 7/2 with bet365 – 6.45 Dundalk

Racing back over what is probably his best trip, Stellar Spirit looks to be a leading contender in today’s final race at Dundalk.

Looking for his first win since November last year, this four-year-old should go well over the seven furlong distance. Looks to be one of two or three big players in the race, and at a price of 7/2 with bet365 it is difficult not to let this jump out at you as some excellent value.

Gavin Ryan takes up the ride for trainer Jarlath Fahey today and should get him going and have him in with ever chance if fast out of the blocks. Major player and a great price.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Bet365 Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Check out all of our selections across the three meetings in the UK & Ireland on Friday

We’ve gone through each of the three respective cards at Carlisle, Dundalk and Newcastle on Monday. Here is who we are backing:

Carlisle

1.50 Gold Emery @ 3/1 with bet365

2.25 Silver Flyer @ 5/4 with bet365

3.00 Well Above Par @ 8/1 with bet365

3.35 Steady The Ship @ 11/2 with bet365

4.05 Up Helly Aa King @ 8/1with bet365

4.37 West To The Bridge @ Evs with bet365

5.07 Lady Bowes @ 5/1 with bet365

Dundalk (AW)

3.15 Maggie Thunder @ 9/2 with bet365

3.45 Barbados @ 11/8 with bet365

4.15 Ma France @ 20/1 with bet365

4.45 Pandemic Princess @ 9/2 with bet365

5.15 Cryptos Dream @ 11/2 with bet365

5.45 Final Fantasy @ 6/1 with bet365

6.15 Ellabella @ 7/2 with bet365

6.45 Stellar Spirit @ 7/2 with bet365

Newcastle (AW)

5.00 Star Of St James @ 4/1 with bet365

5.30 Balqaa @ 4/1 with bet365

6.00 Native Angel @ 1/4 with bet365

6.30 I Know How @ 13/2 with bet365

7.00 Caribbean Sunset @ 12/1 with bet365

7.30 High Velocity @ 1/10 with bet365

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Already looking at the Cheltenham Festival?

Check out all the latest info for the Cheltenham Festival including odds, tips and betting offer for the biggest event on the racing calendar.