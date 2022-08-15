Horse Racing Tips Today: Monday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps this afternoon, with three meetings from England, one from across the border in Wales and two from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Monday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

After a superb day yesterday in which our NAP and Next Best selections both triumphed, we are back today for more horse racing betting tips on every race from the UK and Ireland.

The meetings from Dundalk, Lingfield and Catterick get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining three meetings from Roscommon, Bangor-on-Dee and Windsor get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.00pm at Lingfield, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.30pm at Roscommon.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Dundalk and one from Lingfield, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Dundalk, Lingfield, Catterick, Roscommon, Bangor-on-Dee and Windsor

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the six meetings today!

NAP – ROYAL SCHOLAR @ 11/4 with Bet UK – 2.40 Dundalk

Our NAP of the day comes from the racing across the water in Ireland, where we have sided with Royal Scholar in this second race of the afternoon at Dundalk Racecourse in this one-mile handicap.

This 5-year-old gelding comes here today in some decent form, with a win and a second place finish in his last two starts. Royal Scholar is a regular here and has good form around the track. Runs off the same mark as last time (10st 2lbs) where he finished second at this racecourse, so will be hoping to go one better this afternoon.

Jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle sits in the saddle on Royal Scholar today for trainer Sarah Lynam, looking to claim yet another victory for this impressive gelding.

NEXT BEST – EXECUTIVE POOL @ 3/1 with Bet UK – 1.00 Lingfield



Our Next Best bet of the day comes in the opening race of the afternoon at Lingfield, where we have selected Executive Pool to triumph in this Class 6 Handicap over the 1m4f distance.

This 3-year-old gelding came away with a progressive winner of his revised mark in June, when winning at Brighton impressive, following this up with a second place finish at Windsor last time out. Returns to the all-weather track for the first time since November, hoping to give a better account of himself now he is a more experienced race horse.

Executive Pool looks a great price here considering the form he has been in and the fact he runs off a fair handicap on the return to the AW track. Executive Pool should go really well.

Check out all of our selections across the six meetings in the UK and Ireland on Monday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Dundalk, Lingfield, Catterick, Roscommon, Bangor-on-Dee and Windsor on Monday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 42 races:

Dundalk Horse Racing Tips

2.10 Gimme Shelter @ 5/6 with Bet UK

2.40 Royal Scholar (NAP) @ 11/4 with Bet UK

3.10 Carnival Girl @ 15/2 with Bet UK

3.40 Sioux Sweet @ 4/1 with Bet UK

4.10 Strong Johnson @ 13/2 with Bet UK

4.40 Eighty Eight @ 5/1 with Bet UK

5.15 Eagle Terrace @ 6/1 with Bet UK

5.45 Spirituoso @ 11/4 with Bet UK

Lingfield Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Executive Pool (NB) @ 3/1 with Bet UK

1.30 Nafee @ 12/1 with Bet UK

2.00 Rainbow Sign @ 6/1 with Bet UK

2.30 Jilly Cooper @ 11/4 with Bet UK

3.00 Attentive @ 7/1 with Bet UK

3.30 Mick’s Spirit @ 10/3 with Bet UK

Catterick Horse Racing Tips

1.50 Just Hiss @ 4/1 with Bet UK

2.20 Man Made Of Smoke @ 7/2 with Bet UK

2.50 Quercus @ 7/2 with Bet UK

3.20 Far From A Ruby @ 9/2 with Bet UK

3.55 Hilary’s Boy @ 7/2 with Bet UK

4.25 Firebolt @ 10/3 with Bet UK

4.55 King Crimson @ 9/2 with Bet UK

Roscommon Horse Racing Tips

5.30 Mischief Star @ 4/1 with Bet UK

6.00 View Taken @ 3/1 with Bet UK

6.30 Panic Alarm @ 3/1 with Bet UK

7.00 Relevant Range @ 6/4 with Bet UK

7.30 Shawaamekh @ 11/4 with Bet UK

8.00 Comfort Zone @ 4/7 with Bet UK

8.30 Doctor Churchill @ 10/1 with Bet UK

Bangor-on-Dee Horse Racing Tips

5.10 Son Of Aliciaslady @ 15/2 with Bet UK

5.40 Bempton Cliffs @ 7/2 with Bet UK

6.10 Bob’s Bar @ 10/3 with Bet UK

6.40 Latino Fling @ 5/2 with Bet UK

7.10 Aviewtosea @ 9/4 with Bet UK

7.40 Rafiki @ 5/1 with Bet UK

8.15 Simply Red @ 7/2 with Bet UK

Windsor Horse Racing Tips

4.50 Tribal Wisdom @ 1/5 with Bet UK

5.20 Foreseeable Future @ 5/2 with Bet UK

5.50 Thunder Ball @ 6/1 with Bet UK

6.20 Brazen Idol @ 2/1 with Bet UK

6.50 La Roca Del Fuego @ 6/1 with Bet UK

7.20 Charles St @ 10/3 with Bet UK

7.50 Pride Of Nepal @ 11/4 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change