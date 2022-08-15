Lucky 15 Tips Today | Andy Newton’s Racing Bets, Mon 15th Aug

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

More Lucky 15 tips today to add to your betting slips on Monday 15th August, as Andy Newton gives you his four horse racing best bets from across the UK meetings at Lingfield, Catterick, Windsor and Bangor.



Already claimed these betting offers? You can check out the best horse racing betting sites and add more top bookmakers to your portfolio.

Back today’s Lucky 15 tips in an acca @ 35/1 with BetUK (click the betslip below). Plus, why not work out what today’s picks could win by using our Lucky 15 bet calculator for free?

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip, plus join the BetUK ‘Acca Club’ and get 5 profit boosts to use on accas with different numbers of selections (Ts&C’s apply), plus Bet £20 and Get a £60 FREE BET (new customers).

Lucky 15 Tips and Horse Racing Best Bets Today

Hard to fault the way he won last time out at Windsor – bouncing home by 6 1/2 lengths in the end. Up just 6lbs for that here and Taylor Fisher, who was riding that day, continues in the saddle.

SHAREEF STAR @ 15/8 with BetUK – 6.10 Bangor



CD winner that won by 7 lengths at the track a few weeks ago. Up just 6lbs for that this time, which looks fair, plus James Bowen takes the ride again.

DORA PENNY @ 11/8 with BetUK – 6.20 Windsor



Another in tip-top form at the moment – winning her last three. The last of those successes was an easy win at Ffos Last last week. Up 6lbs more here but did the job by 2 lengths that day to suggest her winning run isn’t over.

Won her last two in decent fashion – the last coming here at Windsor. This Ralph Beckett runner is up another 6lbs here but won by just under 2 lengths so should have more in the locker.

Back today’s Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 35/1 with BetUK (click the betslip below)

Other Horse Racing Tips

Placepot Tips – Monday 15th August

Each-Way Betting Tip – Monday 15th August

Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips – Monday 15th August

Daily Horse Racing Betting Tips – Monday 15th August

Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips

Andrew Mount’s SpreadEx Analysis

Today’s Horse Racing NAP

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Bet £20 Get £60 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ BeGambleAware.org T&Cs apply . New customers only. Must stake min amount of £20 (odds 1.5 or greater) on any sporting event. Promotion available between 03/08/22 - 15/08/22. Max 4 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Each Way bets, system bets and profit boost are not permitted for qualifying bet. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. Free bets expire after 7 days of qualifying bet settlement. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org, T&Cs apply. New customers only. Must stake min amount of £20 (odds 1.5 or greater) on any sporting event. Promotion available between 03/08/22 – 15/08/22. Max 4 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Each Way bets, system bets and profit boost are not permitted for qualifying bet. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. Free bets expire after 7 days of qualifying bet settlement.

Do You Already Have Accounts With The Main Bookies? See Below 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets and Offers

See below our select list of some of the newer bookies around – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the horse racing today – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to snap-up. Or, if you’ve already claimed these betting offers – you can check out all the latest best horse racing betting sites here.