Home News racing tips andrew mounts monday picks august 15th

Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Monday Picks – August 15th

Updated

1 hour ago

on

Andrew Mount's

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook and the GG.co.uk website. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew was in great form last week and he starts Ebor Festival week with two bets at Lingfield and Dundalk on Monday, August 15th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

LINGFIELD 1.30

NAFEE (system – John Butler, first-time tongue-tie)

Trainer John Butler is seven from 27 with his runners in a first-time tongue-tie for a huge profit of 143.83 to a £1 level stake at SP. The strike-rate improves to seven from 22 on the all-weather (+£148.83) and NAFEE could well benefit from the headgear in this 1m2f selling handicap.

 

DUNDALK 5.45

SPIRITUOSO (system – beaten 5L or less from off the pace in Gowran Park handicap last time out, recent run)

It’s very difficult to make ground from off the pace at Gowran Park and those horses who are beaten by five lengths or less under a patient ride in handicap company often make good bets if returned to the track quickly (within three weeks). This year, seven of the 42 qualifiers have scored for a profit of £24.08 to a £1 level stake at SP. SPIRITUOSO only went down by a head at 14-1 in a field of 17 at Gowran last time when the winner was on the front end throughout. That took her turf score to 0-15 and she looks very interesting now returned to the scene of her latest success.

