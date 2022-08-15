We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook and the GG.co.uk website. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew was in great form last week and he starts Ebor Festival week with two bets at Lingfield and Dundalk on Monday, August 15th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

Bet £20 Get £60 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ BeGambleAware.org T&Cs apply . New customers only. Must stake min amount of £20 (odds 1.5 or greater) on any sporting event. Promotion available between 03/08/22 - 15/08/22. Max 4 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Each Way bets, system bets and profit boost are not permitted for qualifying bet. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. Free bets expire after 7 days of qualifying bet settlement. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org, T&Cs apply. New customers only. Must stake min amount of £20 (odds 1.5 or greater) on any sporting event. Promotion available between 03/08/22 – 15/08/22. Max 4 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Each Way bets, system bets and profit boost are not permitted for qualifying bet. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. Free bets expire after 7 days of qualifying bet settlement.

LINGFIELD 1.30

NAFEE (system – John Butler, first-time tongue-tie)

Trainer John Butler is seven from 27 with his runners in a first-time tongue-tie for a huge profit of 143.83 to a £1 level stake at SP. The strike-rate improves to seven from 22 on the all-weather (+£148.83) and NAFEE could well benefit from the headgear in this 1m2f selling handicap.

DUNDALK 5.45

SPIRITUOSO (system – beaten 5L or less from off the pace in Gowran Park handicap last time out, recent run)

It’s very difficult to make ground from off the pace at Gowran Park and those horses who are beaten by five lengths or less under a patient ride in handicap company often make good bets if returned to the track quickly (within three weeks). This year, seven of the 42 qualifiers have scored for a profit of £24.08 to a £1 level stake at SP. SPIRITUOSO only went down by a head at 14-1 in a field of 17 at Gowran last time when the winner was on the front end throughout. That took her turf score to 0-15 and she looks very interesting now returned to the scene of her latest success.

Bet £20 Get £60 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ BeGambleAware.org T&Cs apply . New customers only. Must stake min amount of £20 (odds 1.5 or greater) on any sporting event. Promotion available between 03/08/22 - 15/08/22. Max 4 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Each Way bets, system bets and profit boost are not permitted for qualifying bet. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. Free bets expire after 7 days of qualifying bet settlement. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org, T&Cs apply. New customers only. Must stake min amount of £20 (odds 1.5 or greater) on any sporting event. Promotion available between 03/08/22 – 15/08/22. Max 4 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Each Way bets, system bets and profit boost are not permitted for qualifying bet. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. Free bets expire after 7 days of qualifying bet settlement.

Other Horse Racing Tips

Placepot Tips – Monday 15th August

Each-Way Betting Tip – Monday 15th August

Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips – Monday 15th August

Daily Horse Racing Betting Tips – Monday 15th August

Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips

Andrew Mount’s SpreadEx Analysis

Today’s Horse Racing NAP

New Customers – Bet £20 & Get £60 in Free Bets with BetUK

Over at online bookie BetUK, there’s a neat new customer offer where punters can sign up and get £60 in free bets after betting £20. Here are all the details:

New customers must stake a minimum amount of £20 on any sporting event.

The minimum odds for a qualifying bet are 1.5 (1/2).

A maximum of 4 x £10 and 4 x £5 free bets credited when a qualifying bet on selected events is settled.

Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify.

Each Way bets, system bets and profit boost are not permitted for qualifying bet.

Free bets expire after 7 days of the qualifying bet settling, are non-withdrawable and not returned with winnings.

This promotion is available between 03/08/22 and 15/08/22. Further terms and conditions apply.

Related