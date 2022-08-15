We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The horse racing NAP of the Day for SportsLens experts on Monday, 15 August, is Francky Du Berlais. He goes back over the smaller obstacles in the 2m 7f handicap hurdle at Bangor this evening (6:40). Peter Bowen’s stable star looks well worth backing at awesome 11/4 odds.

Now rated 13lb higher in steeplechases than this horse racing sphere, Francky Du Berlais switches to hurdles on the back of a career best effort last time out. If he could win the Summer Plate off top-weight, then he should be capable of following-up here. This Saint Des Saints gelding is thus our horse racing NAP of the Day this Monday.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Francky Du Berlais win?

The Bowen stable comes into today with 14 winners from 58 runners in the current National Hunt season. That is an excellent 24 per cent strike rate. Now a dual winner of the biggest of all Market Rasen races, Francky Du Berlais has also scored twice over fences in the current campaign.

A fine fourth in Aintree’s Topham Chase on reappearance after a winter break, this nine-year-old then landed the Staffordshire Plate at Uttoxeter. Although then a little disappointing when fifth over hurdles at Ffos Las and returned at 11/4 by the best UK betting sites, Francky Du Berlais clearly had one primary summer target.

He was far from disgraced when conceding plenty of weight to a couple of better handicapped horses over fences in Uttoxeter’s Summer Cup. That is one of the race losing Class 1 status as a result of Jump Pattern Committee changes to the programme as of 1 October. Francky Du Berlais had no problem handling the drop in trip last time out.

Today’s horse racing NAP looks well-treated on chase form

Despite a 2lb higher mark than his Summer Plate success in 2021, he repeated the dose. It was an incredible race result defying a welter burden 12 stone and prevailing in a sustained duel with JP McManus mare La Domaniale. The front two pulled over five lengths clear of Francky Du Berlais stable companion Statuario, who advertised the form when winning at Perth over the weekend.

On that evidence, an extra couple of furlongs over hurdles should be just fine. Francky Du Berlais is obviously well-treated off a mark of 132 in this sphere. The handicapper has him up 6lb over fences for his neck success at Market Rasen. All of the leading horse racing betting sites fear Bowen exploiting almost a stone’s difference in his charge’s rating between disciplines.

With James Bowen again aboard and fresh from riding Statuario to victory for his dad in Scotland, Francky Du Berlais just had to be our horse racing NAP of the Day here. A £10 punt on him with 888Sport returns £37.50 at his current price if he can follow-up. New customers who register and place such a wager qualify for £40 in bonuses with all the details below…

New Customers Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus at 888Sport

More information about that new customer betting offer with 888Sport now. This is a bet £10 and get £30 + £10 casino bonus deal open to all SportsLens readers who don’t already have an account with this online bookie.

Register with 888Sport using promo code 30FB, then deposit £10 or more via Debit Card. Don’t use eWallets such as Paysafecard, PayPal, Neteller, MuchBetter and Skrill as these payment methods just aren’t compatible with unlocking the bonus.

Once new customers fund their account, place a £10+ qualifying sportsbook bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Our horse racing NAP of the Day meets that. After the wager settles, new customers get 3x £10 free bets credited automatically. Additional T&Cs apply to the casino bonus, which is claimed separately.

How to Get that Welcome Bonus

Stake just £10 on our top horse racing bet today and new customers receive £30 in free bets with 888Sport, plus that £10 casino bonus. Follow these six steps and claim the offer right now:

New customers register with 888Sport using promo code 30FB Deposit £10+ via Debit Card (don’t use eWallets) Place a £10+ qualifying bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) Once this settles, receive 3x £10 free bets automatically All free bets are valid for 7 days Claim a £10 casino bonus with separate T&Cs within 7 days

