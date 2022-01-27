This Thursday, 27 January 2022, the horse racing NAP of the Day, according to SportsLens experts, is Graystone. He runs in the 2m juvenile hurdle at Wetherby (1:10) today. Lucy Wadham’s charge appeals as the best value Bet of the Day at sweet 6/4 odds here.

A gelding by Dark Angel, Graystone scored on his third outing over hurdles in impressive style at Warwick. He then slithered on landing when jumping the last in front at Taunton and was unlucky to fall last time out. Connections could gain compensation here with Graystone rating as our tipsters’ horse racing NAP of the Day for 27 January. See the case for backing Bryony Frost’s mount at Wetherby on the best betting sites in full below.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Graystone win?

Rated 75 on the Flat, Graystone was an interesting recruit for juvenile hurdles following a 1m 3f win on the All-Weather at Kempton. He chased home a leading Triumph Hurdle contender, according to the Cheltenham betting, in Dan Skelton’s In This World on his bow over obstacles at Warwick in November. Graystone pulled three lengths clear of subsequent winner Inferne De Sivola, so the form looks good.

He was then far from disgraced when third at Huntingdon in a novice hurdle open to older horses. Wadham wisely dropped Graystone back into juvenile company where he ran out seven lengths too good for Prestbury Hurdle second Saint Riquier. Those in-behind were all also well strung out at Warwick.

As Graystone has beaten two winners of official horse racing trials for the Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham, he is clearly a useful type. Wadham has a 19 per cent strike rate with her Wetherby runners over the last five seasons, so the yard does well at this venue. If none the worse for his fall at Taunton when last in action, this looks a nice opportunity for Graystone.

An official mark of 121 may underestimate him, especially as Inferne De Sivola has a 10lb higher rating. Graystone looks well worth a wager for some compensation on horse racing betting sites today where a £25 wager returns £62.50 at his current price. If he doesn’t put the fall behind him and win, then QuinnBet refund 50% of losing stakes as a free bet up to £25 when punters place three qualifying bets.

