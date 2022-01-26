On Wednesday, 26 January, the horse racing NAP of the Day for SportsLens tipsters is Soyouthinksoagain. He races in the 3m 1f novices’ limited handicap chase at Catterick today (2:10). Dan Skelton’s runner appeals as the best value Bet of the Day on the card at fab 15/8 odds.

Already a winner over fences, that is more than the two rivals Soyouthinksoagain faces here have achieved. This seven-year-old gelding has a 7lb higher rating than both but concedes that in weight to the opposition. After running in a hot race at Lingfield last time out, this is a return to calmer waters for Soyouthinksoagain. He rates the horse racing NAP of the Day at the above price on betting sites for 26 January as a result. Read the case in full for backing our experts’ latest Bet of the Day below…

Why will NAP of the Day Soyouthinksoagain win?

Skelton has a good overall 22 per cent strike rate at Catterick, while a third of his runners at this venue have scored this season. Soyouthinksoagain’s jockey today, Bridget Andrews, has four winners from 12 rides at Catterick, so that also bodes well for his chance of a second success on his fourth chase outing. Backing our horse racing NAP of the Day now also means the Best Odds Guaranteed cover is in place.

This son of So You Think split The Newest One and Tallow For Coal when runner-up on debut in this sphere and reappearance at Newton Abbot. He conceded weight to both, including 7lb to the winner. Each of the first three home has landed at least one race since. Tallow For Coal now has an official rating of 130, so that reads well in relation to this.

Soyouthinksoagain then won nicely at Wetherby when a well-backed 11/8 favourite on horse racing betting sites on Charlie Hall Chase day. The runner-up, Cash To Ash, has since filled the same spot in the Borders and Lincolnshire Nationals at Kelso and Market Rasen. That one now has an official rating of 125, suggesting Soyouthinksoagain remains well-treated on mark of 126. This is nothing like as competitive as his last outing.

As the winner, Fantastikas, second and fourth have all won since, it was a hugely competitive race for the grade. Going back up almost a quarter-mile in trip will suit Soyouthinksoagain.

