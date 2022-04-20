Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Wednesday, 20 April

The horse racing NAP of the Day for Wednesday, 20 April with SportsLens experts is Coach Carter. He drops back in trip and down in class for the 2m handicap chase at Perth today (3:00). Gordon Elliott’s runner looks well worth a wager at awesome odds of 11/8.

225 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Placed in a Listed horse racing event at Ayr about three weeks ago, Coach Carter should find these much calmer waters. The six-year-old son of Sholokhov saw the form of his autumn win over fences advertised over Easter too. Coach Carter is thus our horse racing NAP of the Day today. Read even more reasons to back him below…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Coach Carter win?

All of the best betting sites know that Elliott likes having runners at Perth. He boasts a 30 per cent strike rate at this venue over the last five seasons. Coach Carter remains relatively lightly-raced for his with one win and two seconds from five steeplechase outings to date.

He ran out a 10-length winner over stable companion Gevrey on his bow in this sphere during the Listowel Harvest Festival last autumn. As recent race results reveal, the runner-up won for the second time at Fairyhouse over fences on Easter Sunday. The going over the winter didn’t suit Coach Carter but he shaped far better when back on spring ground last time out.

Elliott raider can go one better at Perth

Only the well-handicapped Beakstown, returned the 9/4 favourite on horse racing betting sites, was a couple of lengths too good at Ayr the last day. That was a Listed race and Coach Carter now drops significantly in grade into Class 3 company. Sean Bowen now takes the ride and often links up with Elliott’s raiders from across the Irish Sea.

Taking all that into account, Coach Carter just had to be our horse racing NAP of the Day for 20 April. A £10 punt on him with 888Sport returns £23.75 if he wins at his current price. New customers can also qualify for £40 in bonuses when signing up and placing a wager to that value.

293 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

New Customers Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus at 888Sport

Here are all the details of that new customer betting offer available at 888Sport mentioned above. It’s a bet £10 and get £30 + £10 casino bonus deal open to any SportsLens readers who don’t have an account with them already.

Join 888Sport using promo code 30FB, then deposit £10 or more with a Debit Card. Don’t use eWallets like MuchBetter, Neteller, PayPal, Paysafecard and Skrill, as these payment methods aren’t compatible with unlocking this bonus.

Once new customers fund their account, put on a £10+ qualifying sportsbook bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Our horse racing NAP of the Day covers that. After the wager settles, new customers get 3x £10 free bets credited automatically. Further terms and conditions apply to the casino bonus, which is claimed separately.

How to Get that Welcome Bonus

Stake £10 on today’s horse racing Bet of the Day and new customers receive £30 in free bets with 888Sport, plus a £10 casino bonus. Here is how to claim the offer in six easy steps:

New customers join 888Sport using promo code 30FB Deposit £10+ via Debit Card (don’t use eWallets) Place a £10+ qualifying bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) After this settles, get 3x £10 free bets automatically All free bets are valid for 7 days Claim a £10 casino bonus with separate T&Cs within 7 days

403 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Related to Our Horse Racing NAP of the Day

With the Flat season now well underway, there are some big events to come over the summer including the Epsom Derby on the Platinum Jubilee weekend and Royal Ascot after that. Here’s the latest daily horse racing content from SportsLens: