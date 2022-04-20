Horse Racing tips today: Wednesday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

Today the horse racing action comes both over jumps on the flat, with the meetings from Perth and Ludlow all over the hurdles and fences, with the four meetings from Catterick, Bellewstown, Lingfield and Sailsbury coming on the flat turf and all-weather tracks. Here are our Wednesday horse racing tips and bets.

The three meetings from Perth, Ludlow and Catterick all get underway in the afternoon, with both the Sailsbury, Bellewstown and Lingfield meetings beginning in the late afternoon and running into the evening. The first race sets off at 1.00pm at Ludlow, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 7.40pm at Sedgefield.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Lingfield and one from Perth, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Perth, Ludlow, Catterick, Bellewstown, Sailsbury and Lingfield

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the six meeting’s today!

NAP – SMART CONNECTION @ 5/2 with Bet UK – 4.50 Lingfield

Our NAP of the day comes on the all-weather track at Lingfield, where we have selected Smart Connection to romp home in this 1m2f race.

Has three wins in his last five starts, including last time out when he won here just three weeks ago around the same course and over the same distance. Also beat two of his market rivals in this race so should go well again here.

We think this 5-year-old will take a lot of beating and should go well again for Alice Haynes and Kieran O’Neill.

NEXT BEST – COREY’S COURAGE @ 5/2 with Bet UK – 4.41 Perth

Corey’s Courage is our Next Best selection of the day here in the penultimate race at Perth in this 2m4f35y Mares’ Handicap Hurdle.

She is three-from-three in novice hurdle races, and her handicap debut here certainly catches the eye. Aidan Coleman takes the reigns here for Olly Murphy, and here at SportsLens we think Corey’s Courage will step up again and win her maiden handicap hurdle.

Check out all of our selections across the six meetings in the UK and Ireland on Wednesday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Perth, Ludlow, Catterick, Bellewstown, Sailsbury and Lingfield on Wednesday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 43 races:

Perth Horse Racing Tips

1.50 Salvino @ 5/1 with Bet UK

2.25 Shantou Lucky @ 3/1 with Bet UK

3.00 Arvico Bleu @ 6/1 with Bet UK

3.35 Complete Unknown @ 7/2 with Bet UK

4.10 Pink Legend @ 5/6 with Bet UK

4.41 Corey’s Courage (NB) @ 5/2 with Bet UK

5.16 Ex S’Elance @ 4/1 with Bet UK

Ludlow Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Sayadam @ 8/11 with Bet UK

1.30 Magic Dancer @ 5/1 with Bet UK

2.05 Get The Appeal @ 3/1 with Bet UK

2.40 Broken Quest @ 7/2 with Bet UK

3.15 Redbridge Rosie @ 14/1 with Bet UK

3.50 Dieu Vivant @ 5/6 with Bet UK

4.20 I Shut That D’Or @ 10/3 with Bet UK

Catterick Horse Racing Tips

1.40 Val De Travers @ 10/11 with Bet UK

2.15 Zwift @ 7/1 with Bet UK

2.50 Molinari @ 5/1 with Bet UK

3.25 Fourth Time Lucky @ 9/4 with Bet UK

4.00 Ha Long Bay @ 8/1 with Bet UK

4.30 Obee Jo @ 10/1 with Bet UK

5.05 Mr Trevor @ 3/1 with Bet UK

Bellewstown Horse Racing Tips

3.30 Sunset Nova @ 16/1 with Bet UK

4.05 Zoffman @ 10/1 with Bet UK

4.35 Jaafel (NAP) @ 5/1 with Bet UK

5.10 Jarvis @ 3/1 with Bet UK

5.45 Teddy Boy @ 11/4 with Bet UK

6.20 Ballycommon Chapel @ 10/1 with Bet UK

6.50 Ballymist @ 9/2 with Bet UK

7.20 Granville Street @ 6/1 with Bet UK

Sailsbury Horse Racing Tips

4.25 Democracy Dilemma @ 9/2 with Bet UK

5.00 Makarova @ 5/1 with Bet UK

5.35 Eye Of The Water @ 15/2 with Bet UK

6.10 Neptunian @ 11/2 with Bet UK

6.40 Girl Inthe Picture @ 11/4 with Bet UK

7.10 Koeman @ 5/1 with Bet UK

7.40 Flying Standard @ 11/2 with Bet UK

Lingfield Horse Racing Tips

4.15 Haunted Dream @ 9/4 with Bet UK

4.50 Smart Connection (NAP) @ 5/2 with Bet UK

5.30 Queen Of Burgundy @ 11/4 with Bet UK

6.00 The Defiant @ 11/8 with Bet UK

6.30 Stubble Field @ 4/1 with Bet UK

7.00 Million Reasons @ 6/1 with Bet UK

7.30 Soyounique @ 11/4 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change