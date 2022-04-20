Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Wednesday Picks – April 20th

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew has three selections at Catterick (Flat), Ludlow (jumps) and Salisbury (Flat) on Wednesday, April 20th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

CATTERICK 2.15

ANNIVERSARY BELLE (system – Pam Sly break returners)

This century, simply backing any Pam Sly-trained runner who was returning from a break of 150 days or longer would have found 31 winners from 260 bets (12% strike-rate) for a profit of £145.00 to a £1 level stake at SP. In handicaps only, the strike-rate improves to 15.3% (23 winners from 150 runners) for a profit of £152.00. ANNIVERSARY BELLE ran well on her debut last year – going down by a length in third at Beverley – and looks a likely improver on her handicap debut.

LUDLOW 3.15

ROCK ON RITA (system – Owner J P McManus, Class 5 jumps handicaps in Britain)

Top owner J P McManus is better known for his big-race winners at Cheltenham and Aintree but he enjoys plenty of success at a lower level. This century, had we backed all his Class 5 jumps handicappers in Britain we’d have found 109 winners from 495 bets (22% strike-rate) for a profit of £145.37 to a £1 level stake at SP. The two qualifiers at Sedgefield yesterday both finished second (8-1 and 13-2) and ROCK ON RITA looks set to run a big race in this mares’ novices’ handicap hurdle.

SALISBURY 4.25

PAPABELLA (system – sire Ardad, juvenile debut)

Backing all progeny of the sire Ardad on their two-year-old debuts would have found ten winners from 60 bets for a profit of £161.33 to a £1 level stake at SP. PAPABELLA’s trainer Stuart Kittow gets the occasional big-priced winning newcomer and she’s worth a speculative interest.

