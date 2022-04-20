Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Wednesday, April 20th

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Bet £25 on Fixed Odds Get £36 in Free Bets Visit Spreadex Learn More Close Learn More 18+ begambleaware.org. Place a £25 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 and get 5 x £5 fixed odds bets, 2 x £5 Winning Favs spread bets + a £1 Race Index spread bet. Ts&Cs Apply. Min Deposit No minimum deposit requirements Offer Terms Join Place a qualifying £25 fixed odds bet at odds of 1/2 or greater. Qualifying bet cannot be placed in-play or cashed out early. A first free £5 fixed odds bet will be credited upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 4 x following £5 free fixed odds bets will be added to your account on consecutive days. After your first free fixed odds bet you will also get a free £5 Winning Favourites spread bet. And after your second free fixed odds bet you will also get a second free £5 Winning Favourites spread bet. You will also get an additional free £1 Race Index spread bet. Free bet stakes not included in any winnings from the free fixed odds bets. You must have a full spread betting account to be able to claim the free Winning Favourites spread bets. Free bets must be claimed within 28 days of opening. Free bet stake not included in any winnings. Ts&Cs Apply. 18+ begambleaware.org

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

Andrew found Worcester winner HORS GUARD (6-1 from 15-2) on Tuesday and has two more recommended bets/trades on Wednesday, April 20th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

BELLEWSTOWN 5.10

It’s difficult to believe that IT’LL DO MY DAY beat the now 112-rated Castle Star by a short head into second place on his second career start as he’s drawn a blank in ten subsequent outings and is now rated just 75. He was well supported when fourth of ten at Cork last time, and when fifth of 13 at Naas on his penultimate start, and I expect him to finish out of the places once more. Progeny of his sire The Last Lion rarely win on turf, landing just six of their 176 starts (3.4% strike-rate) for a huge loss of £147.17 to a £1 level stake at SP. Sell in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market.

Recommendation: Oppose IT’LL DO MY DAY in Bellewstown 5.10

SALISBURY 7.10

ALPINE STROLL, the 100-30 second favourite at the time of writing, looks vulnerable in this 1m4f handicap. The Ed de Giles-trained four-year-old ran respectably (fourth of 13) at Doncaster last month on his reappearance and first start since gelded but may have been flattered, as his patient running style was strongly favoured at that venue. The winner, who also came from the rear, was beaten by 13 lengths into sixth when favourite at Pontefract next time. Alpine Stroll is now a 13-race maiden and his best efforts have come with plenty of cut in the ground. It’s good to firm at Salisbury today and his maiden status is likely to remain intact. Sell in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market. Fixed odds punters might want to consider Richard Hannon’s GRAND SCHEME, who has been gelded since disappointing here on his final start last term.

Recommendation: Oppose ALPINE STROLL in Salisbury 7.10

Bet £25 on Fixed Odds Get £36 in Free Bets Visit Spreadex Learn More Close Learn More 18+ begambleaware.org. Place a £25 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 and get 5 x £5 fixed odds bets, 2 x £5 Winning Favs spread bets + a £1 Race Index spread bet. Ts&Cs Apply. Min Deposit No minimum deposit requirements Offer Terms Join Place a qualifying £25 fixed odds bet at odds of 1/2 or greater. Qualifying bet cannot be placed in-play or cashed out early. A first free £5 fixed odds bet will be credited upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 4 x following £5 free fixed odds bets will be added to your account on consecutive days. After your first free fixed odds bet you will also get a free £5 Winning Favourites spread bet. And after your second free fixed odds bet you will also get a second free £5 Winning Favourites spread bet. You will also get an additional free £1 Race Index spread bet. Free bet stakes not included in any winnings from the free fixed odds bets. You must have a full spread betting account to be able to claim the free Winning Favourites spread bets. Free bets must be claimed within 28 days of opening. Free bet stake not included in any winnings. Ts&Cs Apply. 18+ begambleaware.org

Spreadex Free Bets – New Customers Bet £25 on Fixed Odds, Get £36 in Free Bets – 5x £5 Fixed Odds Free Bets, 2x £5 Winning Favourites Spread Free Bets & £1 Race Index Free Bet

There’s a new customer betting offer open to any SportsLens readers that don’t already have an account. If £36 in Spreadex free bets across fixed odds and spread betting appeals, then sign up and place a £25 qualifying fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Once this settles, start receiving a bundle of £36 in free bets across both of the Spreadex betting platforms. To claim those, simply follow these steps:

Go to spreadex.com Register your account details Place a £25 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) Once that settles, get the first £5 fixed odds free bet and a £5 Winning Favourites horse racing spread free bet Four more £5 fixed odds free bets are credited on consecutive days Once the second £5 fixed odds free bet is credits, the other £5 Winning Favourites horse racing spread free bet Also get a £1 Race Index spread free bet

All of the most popular horse racing spread betting markets like Winning Favourites, the 50-30-20-10 Race Index, Winning Distances, Favourites and Squared Numbers are included. When it comes sports spread betting sites in the UK today, Spreadex are number one. Check out SportsLens every day for more horse racing spread betting tips from Andrew Mount, complete with detailed analysis.

Related