Today’s Lucky 15 Tips: Four Horse Racing Tips on Wednesday 20th April

Wednesday in the world of horse racing sees another busy day with afternoon cards at Ludlow, Catterick and Perth, while Lingfield (AW) and Salisbury race on the flat this evening. Add in an Irish card at Bellewstown (Ire) and that’s six UK and Irish meetings to get stuck into.

With that in mind, Andy Newton gives you his four horses to include in your Lucky 15 horse racing bets from the action on Wednesday 20th April.

Today’s Lucky 15 Tips – Wednesday 20th April 2022

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.

Yet to finish out of the frame in three runs over hurdles (1 win). Returns from 4 months off here and after a wind op too, but the Kim Bailey yard look to have found a good race for him to get racing again. Looks to have just Just The Man to beat, but gets a handy 5lbs from that rival.

Flying high at the moment – winning his last three. Up another 8lbs here but did it well last time when winning by 7 lengths at Exeter so the winning run might not just be over yet!

The Gordon Elliott yard like to raid this meeting and they’ve a decent 26% record with their chasers at the track too. This 6 year-old was a fair second at Ayr last time out in a Listed Chase too so a repeat of that run would see him as the one to beat here.

Course and distance winner here last August and despite being rated 7lbs higher this time mot of that is offset with Callum Hutchinson’s 5lb claim. Has also gone well fresh in the past so this Andrew Balding runner looks to have a leading chance, with the yard also having a 19% strike-rate with their 4+ year-olds at the track.

How does a Lucky 15 work?

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.

For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.