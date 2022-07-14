Cristiano Ronaldo Could Earn £14,200 Per Hour if he Accepts £210m Offer From Saudi Club

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Manchester United’s want-away forward Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly the subject of an incoming bid from Saudi Arabia, with an unnamed club prepared to pay him £210million over the course of two years.

The 37-year-old, who hasn’t travelled with the squad for their tour of Thailand and Australia citing ‘family issues’ as the reason, is said to be eager to exit the club in search of further titles as he enters the twilight of his career.

In step a club from Saudi Arabia, who despite not being able to offer the legendary marksman the opportunity to expand his trophy cabinet, are offering a stupendous two-year contract worth £105million-per-year.

To put that into context, it equates to £14,200 an hour, £341,000 per day, £2.4m every week and a whopping £10.4m per month.

It is believed the proposal includes a transfer fee of £30m, with another £20m having been tabled in agent fees for Jorge Mendes.

While it remains to be seen whether he does indeed track back on his wishes for a new challenge, a whole host of European clubs are also said be interested in acquiring his services, including Chelsea, Napoli and PSG.

Thomas Tuchel when asked about Cristiano Ronaldo: “I would not rule out signing another striker, but it’s not our priority. The priority right now is our defence, it's not a secret”, tells @SkySportsNews. 🔵 #CFC “We lost top players and so now we need to replace them”. pic.twitter.com/Jw4G9qfZam — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 14, 2022

If he were to make the unlikely switch to the Far East, he would comfortably be the highest paid footballer on the planet by some measure. PSG’s trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar make up the top three highest earners currently, and this contract offer proposed to Ronaldo would see him earn more than all three of the COMBINED!

This comes after new manager Erik Ten Hag dismissed rumours of Ronaldo leaving the club this summer, and instead insisted Portugal’s leading goalscorer is indeed in his plans for next season.

