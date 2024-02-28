English Premier League

Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners Target List Of Potential Strikers As Concern Over Gabriel Jesus Grows

Author image
Louis Fargher
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
USATSI 21099486 168397130 lowres 1
USATSI 21099486 168397130 lowres 1

Arsenal are reportedly monitoring the situation of several strikers, including Ivan Toney and Victor Osminhen, as Mikel Arteta loses faith in Gabriel Jesus.

Arsenal Transfer News

The Gunners are in the hunt for a new striker after Mikel Arteta has reportedly grown ‘concerned’ with both the form and fitness of Gabriel Jesus.

Missing 12 matches through injury this season (all competitions), the Arsenal striker has failed to string a run of games together and Arteta has utilised Leandro Trossard as a center forward

Despite a lack of minutes, the former Manchester City player has still contributed to 13 goals in 23 appearances (8G+5A).

The recent issues with injury has caused concern at the north London side and Mikel Arteta is reportedly eyeing up a list of potential replacements this summer.

Ivan Toney, Victor Osimhen, Joshua Zirkzee and Victor Gyokeres are the four players who are reportedly being monitored and Toney is the most likely option.

The Brentford striker has missed the majority of the 2023/24 campaign through suspension, after being handed an eight-month ban for gambling breaches.

Since his return, the 27-year-old has scored four goals in seven appearances and continues to show the form that attracted interest from a host of Premier League sides last summer.

Toney was linked with a move away from Brentford before his lengthy ban, with Liverpool and Arsenal both keen on landing the Englishman’s services.

Another option for the Gunners is Napoli marksman, Victor Osimhen, who has established himself as one of the best strikers in Europe.

During Napoli’s 2022/23 title-winning season, the Nigerian striker scored 26 goals in Serie A, whilst also scoring five goals in six Champions League matches.

This season has proved to be a tougher experience for both Napoli and Osimhen, with the Italian side sitting ninth in the table – a staggering 29 points behind table-topping Inter Milan.

Their talisman has scored just eight goals in 14 appearances and has been riddled with injuries – which may be an issue Arsenal want to avoid after Gabriel Jesus’ recent struggles.

Joshua Zirkzee is the youngest option, at just 22-years-old and has enjoyed a strong campaign with Bologna – contributing to 16 goals (10G+6A) in all competitions.

The Dutchman was on the books for Bayern Munich, joining the Bavarians in August 2017 and after a series of loan moves, Zirkzee signed for Bologna in August 2022.

Another player who has been on fine form this season and is on Arsenal’s radar is Sporting Lisbon striker, Victor Gyokeres.

The Swedish international has contributed to 41 goals (30G+11A)in 33 appearances (all competitions) and is Liga Portugal’s top scorer with 17.

Chelsea have also shown interest in the 25-year-old, as Mauricio Pochettino looks to turn things around at Stamford Bridge.

Toney, Osimhen and Gyokeres could all cost over $100m and Napoli’s leading scorer could even exceed $150m after being valued in last summer’s transfer window.

Zirkzee is the cheaper alternative due to his inexperience, but according to Mail Sport, the youngster is still on Arsenal’s shortlist for the upcoming summer transfer window.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics. He has a degree in Football Journalism and has published online articles for the Burton Albion website and produced match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League and EFL stadiums.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher
Author Image

Louis Fargher

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics. He has a degree in Football Journalism and has published online articles for the Burton Albion website and produced match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League and EFL stadiums.
View All Posts By Louis Fargher

Popular From English Premier League

Latest news

View all
USATSI 21099486 168397130 lowres 1
English Premier League

LATEST Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners Target List Of Potential Strikers As Concern Over Gabriel Jesus Grows

Author image Louis Fargher  •  Feb 28 2024
sonsalah
English Premier League
Premier League Transfer News: Al-Ittihad Target Mohamed Salah & Heung-Min Son
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Feb 22 2024

Al-Ittihad are reportedly preparing a double swoop for Premier League stars, Mohamed Salah and Heung-Min Son. Premier League Transfer News Al-Ittihad are said to be heavily interested in making a…

guehiliv
English Premier League
Liverpool Transfer News: Reds Interested In Crystal Palace Defender Marc Guehi Despite Chelsea Clause
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Feb 20 2024

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Crystal Palace and England defender, Marc Guehi, but will have to deal with Chelsea’s transfer clauses. Liverpool Keen On Marc Guehi According to reports,…

Premier League Logo
English Premier League
7 Premier League Teams That Have Lost The Most Matches Since 2022-23
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jan 11 2024
Premier League Have Spent The Most Money This Summer
English Premier League
Who Has Been The Dirtiest Premier League Team In 2023?
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Dec 28 2023
Premier League Trophy
English Premier League
What Have Been The Best Premier League Games In 2023?
Author image Louis Fargher  •  Dec 28 2023
Premier League Logo
English Premier League
5 Teams With The Lowest Average Points Across Top 5 European Leagues In 2023-24: 3 Premier League Clubs Feature
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 14 2023
Arrow to top