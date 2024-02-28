Arsenal are reportedly monitoring the situation of several strikers, including Ivan Toney and Victor Osminhen, as Mikel Arteta loses faith in Gabriel Jesus.

Arsenal Transfer News

The Gunners are in the hunt for a new striker after Mikel Arteta has reportedly grown ‘concerned’ with both the form and fitness of Gabriel Jesus.

Missing 12 matches through injury this season (all competitions), the Arsenal striker has failed to string a run of games together and Arteta has utilised Leandro Trossard as a center forward

Despite a lack of minutes, the former Manchester City player has still contributed to 13 goals in 23 appearances (8G+5A).

The recent issues with injury has caused concern at the north London side and Mikel Arteta is reportedly eyeing up a list of potential replacements this summer.

Ivan Toney, Victor Osimhen, Joshua Zirkzee and Victor Gyokeres are the four players who are reportedly being monitored and Toney is the most likely option.

The Brentford striker has missed the majority of the 2023/24 campaign through suspension, after being handed an eight-month ban for gambling breaches.

Since his return, the 27-year-old has scored four goals in seven appearances and continues to show the form that attracted interest from a host of Premier League sides last summer.

Toney was linked with a move away from Brentford before his lengthy ban, with Liverpool and Arsenal both keen on landing the Englishman’s services.

Another option for the Gunners is Napoli marksman, Victor Osimhen, who has established himself as one of the best strikers in Europe.

During Napoli’s 2022/23 title-winning season, the Nigerian striker scored 26 goals in Serie A, whilst also scoring five goals in six Champions League matches.

This season has proved to be a tougher experience for both Napoli and Osimhen, with the Italian side sitting ninth in the table – a staggering 29 points behind table-topping Inter Milan.

Their talisman has scored just eight goals in 14 appearances and has been riddled with injuries – which may be an issue Arsenal want to avoid after Gabriel Jesus’ recent struggles.

Joshua Zirkzee is the youngest option, at just 22-years-old and has enjoyed a strong campaign with Bologna – contributing to 16 goals (10G+6A) in all competitions.

The Dutchman was on the books for Bayern Munich, joining the Bavarians in August 2017 and after a series of loan moves, Zirkzee signed for Bologna in August 2022.

Another player who has been on fine form this season and is on Arsenal’s radar is Sporting Lisbon striker, Victor Gyokeres.

The Swedish international has contributed to 41 goals (30G+11A)in 33 appearances (all competitions) and is Liga Portugal’s top scorer with 17.

Chelsea have also shown interest in the 25-year-old, as Mauricio Pochettino looks to turn things around at Stamford Bridge.

Toney, Osimhen and Gyokeres could all cost over $100m and Napoli’s leading scorer could even exceed $150m after being valued in last summer’s transfer window.

Zirkzee is the cheaper alternative due to his inexperience, but according to Mail Sport, the youngster is still on Arsenal’s shortlist for the upcoming summer transfer window.

