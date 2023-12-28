As 2023 comes to a close, here at SportsLens we thought we would take a look back at the best Premier League games from the last year.

Top 10 Premier League Matches 2023

10. Newcastle 6-1 Spurs (23rd April 2023)

First on the list is Newcastle’s surprise victory over Spurs, as the Magpies thrashed the Lilywhites in the latter stages of last season.

Eddie Howe’s side stunned spectators as they took a 5-0 lead within 21 minutes, thanks to braces from Jacob Murphy, Alexander Isak and a Joelinton goal.

Harry Kane scored a consolation goal for Spurs, however, Wilson secured a hat-trick and ended Cristian Stellini’s reign as interim manager.

9. Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United (5th March 2023)

Manchester United fans may want to look away, as their 7-0 defeat to Liverpool comes in at ninth – due to the shock factor.

The Red Devils were on a fine run in the lead up to the match, losing just once in the previous 11 and many expected Erik ten Hag’s side to win at Anfield for the first time since 2018.

However, after Cody Gakpo’s opener in the first-half, Liverpool went on to score six times in the second-half. Darwin Nunez, Mo Salah and Gakpo all scored twice and Roberto Firmino scored his last goal against United.

8. Manchester United 2-1 Brentford (7th October 2023)

This match makes for much better viewing if you’re a Manchester United fan, as the Red Devils secured a dramatic victory over Brentford at Old Trafford.

Scott McTominay, was brought on in the 87th minute as United trailed 1-0 thanks to a Bryan Mbeumo goal in the first-half.

The Scottish international scored in the 93rd and 97th minute to clinch all three-points for Manchester United and snatch victory from the hands of defeat.

7. Crystal Palace 2-3 Everton (11th November 2023)

In one of the more entertaining matches, Everton picked up a narrow victory at Selhurst Park – playing out a five goal thriller against Crystal Palace.

Vitalli Mykolenko scored the quickest goal of the season, finishing superbly in the opening minute and gave Everton control early on.

Eberechi Eze leveled from the penalty-spot just four minutes later, however, Abdoulaye Doucoure restored the Toffee’s lead five minutes into the second-half.

The Eagles equalized in the 74th minute through Odsonne Edouard, but were left empty-handed as Idrissa Gueye clinched the win with a superb strike in the 86th minute.

6. Manchester City 3-3 Spurs (3rd December 2023)

Spurs have been involved in a host of thrilling matches and their visit to the Etihad this season was no different – taking the lead in the 6th minute through Son Heung-Min.

The Korean international was on target once again, but at the wrong end of the pitch, as his own goal leveled the scoreline.

Phil Foden’s goal in the 31st minute was cancelled out by Giovani Lo Celso mid-way through the second half, but Jack Grealish restored City’s lead just 10 minutes later.

Dejan Kulusevski grabbed a point for Spurs in the 90th minute, with a superb header and referee Simon Hooper caught the headlines late on, as the Englishman failed to play advantage when Grealish appeared to be in on goal.

5. Luton 3-4 Arsenal (5th December 2023)

Luton have stunned Premier League viewers with their performances and the Hatters were moments away from taking a point from Arsenal.

Gabriel Martinelli put Arsenal ahead, but the Gunners were pegged back by Gabriel Osho just five minutes later. Gabriel Jesus restored Arsenal’s lead just before the half-time whistle, however, Luton leveled in the 49th minute through Elijah Adebayo.

Ross Barkley put the hosts ahead and sent Kenilworth into raptures, but a Kai Havertz goal, followed by a stoppage time header from Declan Rice gave Arsenal all three points.

4. Spurs 1-4 Chelsea (6th November 2023)

Spurs vs Chelsea has brought a host of entertainment over the years and this season’s match was no different. Spurs dominated the early stages through Dejan Kulusevski, but it went down hill from there.

Red Cards for Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie left the Lilywhites with nine men, as Chelsea took full control of the match.

A Cole Palmer penalty leveled things and Nicolas Jackson took full control of a mind-boggling defensive setup from Spurs – as the Senegalese striker bagged a hat trick.

3. Arsenal 3-2 Bournemouth (4th March 2023)

Arsenal looked to be in charge of the title race when Bournenouth came to the Emirates, but the Cherries took a surprise lead after just nine seconds through Philip Billing.

Marcos Senesi doubled Bournemouth’s lead with a bullet header mid-way through the second half and Arsenal were left shell shocked.

Thomas Partey pulled one back for the Gunners, before Ben White found an equalizer in the 70th minute. Reiss Nelso sent the Emirates into a frenzy as he scored the winner in the 97th minute.

2. Liverpool 4-3 Spurs (30th April 2023)

In a seven-goal thriller, Liverpool pulled off a vital victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield. In a match that came just a week after Spurs lost 6-1 to Newcastle.

It looked like another thrashing was on the cards, as Curtis Jones, Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz put Liverpool 3-0 up.

However, Spurs managed to level the scoreline through Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min and Richarlison, as supporters thought the points would be shared.

Unfortunately for Spurs fans, Diogo Jota scored Liverpool’s fourth and the eventual winner in the 94th minute – just seconds after Richarlison’s equalizer.

1. Chelsea 4-4 Manchester City (12th November 2023)

Coming in at number one and SportsLens’ most entertaining match in 2023 is Chelsea’s 4-4 draw with Manchester City.

The hosts took the lead through an Erling Haaland penalty but were instantly pegged back by a Thiago Silva header in the 29th minute.

Raheem Sterling gave Chelsea the lead against his former side, as City looked out of ideas against the Blues. Manuel Akanji made it 2-2 just before the break and Haaland was on target again to give City the lead in the second half.

Nicolas Jackson was on target to level the match and the match looked like it had taken its final turn as Rodri gave city the lead with just four minutes to go.

However, the match had one more twist, as Ruben Dias tripped Armando Broja in the box and Cole Palmer converted against his old side.