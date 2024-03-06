English Premier League

Liverpool Transfer News: Ben Jacobs Says Reds Could Join Arsenal & Tottenham Hotspur In Race To Sign 23-Year-Old Premier League Attacker

Sushan Chakraborty
Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp

Renowned journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed Liverpool could join north London duo Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker Pedro Neto.

Liverpool Could Join Arsenal & Tottenham Hotspur In Pedro Neto Hunt, Says Jacobs

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have long been in the race for Neto, but Wolverhampton’s steep asking price has so far kept them at bay. They are, however, preparing to challenge Wolves’ resolve in the summer, hoping the club would lower their demands to make a sale and be on the right side of the Profit & Sustainability margin.

Jacobs, however, does not expect Wolves to go below £65 million ($82.71 million), with him claiming that the winning bid could be as high as £80 million ($101.80 million). In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, the journalist shared:

Pedro Neto is going to be in demand this summer and that should allow Wolves to stick to their asking price. Neto is contracted until 2027 so suitors wishing to sign the in-form 23-year-old are going to have to accept Wolves’ steep valuation.

It’s understood that transfer offers will be engaged with from £65m+, but the final number Wolves are looking for could be as high as £80m. No specific fee is being quoted yet directly to interested clubs. The only advantage the likes of Arsenal and Spurs have is Wolves, like many other Premier League clubs, will be conscious of profit and sustainability rules.

Jacobs also added Liverpool to the mix. The Reds could lose Mohamed Salah to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad next summer, which will give them enough money and room to accommodate Neto.

He added:

A summer sale is looking quite likely, and along with the two north London clubs, Liverpool can’t be entirely discounted either, but a lot will depend on their new sporting director and manager first.

How Has Pedro Neto Fared For Wolverhampton Wanderers?

Neto joined Wolverhampton Wanderers from Serie A side Lazio for a €17.9 million ($19.46 million) fee in August 2019. Since the switch, Neto has slowly and steadily worked on his craft to emerge as one of the most exciting right-wingers in the Premier League.

So far, the five-cap Portugal international has played 133 matches for Wolves in all competitions, scoring 14 times and providing 24 assists. The 2023-24 campaign is turning out to be the best of his career, with him already scoring twice and providing nine assists in 18 Premier League appearances.

Sushan Chakraborty

