We are three months into the 2023-24 campaign and patterns have started to appear across the top five European leagues. Manchester City (Premier League), Girona (La Liga), Inter Milan (Serie A), Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga), and Paris Saint-Germain (Ligue 1), have emerged as league leaders. Meanwhile, the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Juventus are waiting on the wings to dethrone the current league leaders. There have also been some underperformers, namely Manchester United, Chelsea, Valencia, Borussia Dortmund, and Atalanta, who are still finding their feet.

Today, however, our focus is on clubs that have profusely struggled to get going in the 2023-24 season. They have failed miserably to hold their ground, dropping points not only against top teams but also against league strugglers. Now, without further ado, let’s check out the five teams with the lowest average points in the top five European leagues this season.

#5 Luton Town – 0.5 Points/Game

In fifth place, we have Premier League strugglers Luton Town. The newly promoted side have secured only six points this season after 12 games in the English top flight, winning once, drawing thrice, and losing eight times. On average, they have won 0.5 points per game.

Rob Edwards’ side’s dismal Premier League display has pushed them to 18th place in the rankings. They are trailing 17th-placed Bournemouth by three points.

#4 Sheffield United – 0.417 Points/Game

In fourth place, we have another newly promoted side: Sheffield United. Sheffield, like Luton Town, have played 12 Premier League games, but have an even poorer record. They just have secured five points so far, winning once, drawing twice, and losing a staggering nine times. Their points average stands at a disappointing 0.417.

Sheffield United, who are toiling in 19th place in the Premier League standings, need a quick change of fortunes if they are to avoid relegation this season.

#3 Salernitana – 0.417 Points/Game

Serie A side Salernitana have been all over the place this season, amassing only five points from their 12 matches. With an average of 0.417 points/game, they have emerged as the least threatening side in the Italian top flight.

Salernitana are the only the second team across the top five European leagues still searching for their first win of the campaign. Out of their 12 matches, the Serie A bottom scrapers have drawn five and lost eight, scoring just eight goals and conceding 24 along the way.

#2 Burnley – 0.33 Points/Game

Last season, Burnley won the Championship with aplomb, booking their place in the Premier League with a record seven matches to spare. Unfortunately, they have not been able to carry their Championship form over to the Premier League, amassing a mere four points from 12 games so far, averaging just 0.33 points/match.

Burnley have won once and drawn once in the top flight of English soccer, losing the remaining 10 games. Vincent Kompany’s team have scored nine goals and conceded a whopping 30.

#1 UD Almeria – 0.23 Points/Game

La Liga side UD Almeria have been the least impressive side in the top five European leagues this season. Almeria, who are toiling at the bottom of the Spanish top-flight table, have just three points on the board after 13 games, meaning their average stands at an abysmal 0.23 points.

Alongside the aforementioned Salernitana, Almeria are the only other team across the top five European leagues still waiting for their first league victory. They have drawn three of their 13 matches, losing the other 10. Gaizka Garitano’s side have scored 15 times in La Liga and conceded 35.