English Premier League

Bayern Munich Prepare Summer Move For Bayer Leverkusen Star Jeremie Frimpong

Louis Fargher
Jeremie Frimpong Has Provided 21 Assists Since 2022-23
Bayern Munich are reportedly preparing a move for Bayer Leverkusen star, Jeremie Frimpong, as the Bavarians look to bolster their squad this summer.

Bayern Munich Transfer News

The German side are struggling in the Bundesliga for the first time in over 11 seasons, as Bayern Munich are set to miss out on a 12th consecutive league title.

Thomas Tuchel will leave the club at the end of this season after failing to perform at the required standard and his side currently sit 10 points behind Bayer Leverkusen.

Despite adding Harry Kane to their arsenal, who has scored 27 goals in 24 Bundesliga matches, Tuchel’s side have put in a disappointing display this season.

Winning just one of their last five matches in all competitions, Bayern are on track to be eliminated from the Champions League – losing 1-0 to Lazio in the opening leg.

Xabi Alonso’s side are on course to not only win the league, but also remain unbeaten for the entirety of this season – as they are yet to lose in the Bundesliga.

However, Alonso has been tipped to replace Tuchel at the Allianz Arena and return to Bayern Munich after ending his career with the Bavarians as a player.

The Spaniard is not the only Bayer Leverkusen member to be linked with a move to Bayern, as Dutch full-back Jeremie Frimpong is being targeted by the German side.

Contributing to 20 goals in 30 appearances (10G+10A), the 23-year-old has become one of the hottest prospects in Europe and is set for a big move this summer.

Frimpong came through the Manchester City academy, but failed to register an appearance for the first team before signing for Celtic in 2019.

During his time in Scotland, Frimpong won the domestic treble and caught the attention of Bayer Leverkusen, signing for the club in January 2021.

The Netherlands international is under contract until 2028 and Bayern could activate his £40 million release clause if he were to move on this summer.

Bayern are notorious for signing rivals star players, all the way back to signing Robert Lewandowski from Borussia Dortmund to more recently adding Raphael Guerreiro from BVB.

According to Bayern Munich transfer specialist, Florian Plattenberg, the Bavarians are tempted by the £40m release clause and could activate his release clause this summer.

Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics. He has a degree in Football Journalism and has published online articles for the Burton Albion website and produced match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League and EFL stadiums.
Louis Fargher

