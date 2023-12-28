Who Has Been The Dirtiest Premier League Team In 2023?

With 2024 just a matter of days away, we have a taken a look at which Premier League side has been the dirtiest in 2023.

Dirtiest Premier League Teams 2023 (Top 5)

*All stats 2023/24 season correct as of 12/28/2023*

1. Chelsea (59 yellow cards / 3 red cards)

The Blues have made a mixed start to the 2023/24 season, picking up 25 points from the opening 19 Premier League matches – meaning they sit 10th in the table.

In terms of discipline, it has been a a staggering showing by the side from west London, accumulating a total of 62 cards this season.

Senegalese striker, Nicolas Jackson, ranks highest for yellow cards in the Premier League, picking up eight yellow cards.

Malo Gusto, Conor Gallagher and Reece James are the guilty parties in terms of red cards for Chelsea and only Liverpool/Spurs have picked up more red cards than the Blues.

2. Sheffield United (60 yellow cards / 2 red cards)

Sheffield United have made a poor start on their return to England’s top division, sitting bottom of the table and sacking Paul Heckinbottom before 2024.

The Blades have seen the most yellow cards out of any team in the Premier League this season, picking up a whopping sixty in just 19 matches.

Oliver Norwood and Jack Robinson have been booked the most amount of times for Sheffield United, with both players seeing six cautions.

3. Wolves (50 yellow cards / 3 red cards)

Wolves have surprised Premier League viewers this season, as many tipped the Midlands-based side to be in a relegation battle.

However, Gary O’Neil’s men have exceeded expectations, which includes victories over Spurs and current champions, Manchester City.

Their disciplinary record has been less impressive, accumulating 53 bookings overall and Gabonese international, Mario Lemina has contributed with seven of the 50 yellow cards.

Jean-Richer Bellegarde, Mario Lemina and Matheus Nunes have provided the red cards, with the latter being sent off in his final match before joining Manchester City.

4. Tottenham Hotspur (47 yellow cards / 4 red cards)

Spurs have made a superb start to the Premier League season, as Ange Postecoglou continues to impress on his opening season in England.

However, the north London side do rank highest for red cards, picking up a monstrous four – which is only equaled by Liverpool.

Yves Bissouma has been given his marching orders twice, whilst Destiny Udogie and Cristian Romero were both sent off in a 4-1 defeat to Chelsea.

Emerson Royal has been handed the most yellow cards for Spurs, as the Brazilian has seen seven yellow cards since his return to the side following Spurs’ injury crisis.

5. Brighton (48 yellow cards / 2 red cards)

Roberto De Zerbi’s side have struggled in the league this season, as they are yet to keep a clean sheet in the Premier League and sit 10 points from the top four.

Last on the list is Brighton & Hove Albion, who have picked up 50 bookings this season, 48 by way of yellow cards and two red cards.

Mahmoud Dahoud and Lewis Dunk are the two players that have seen red for Brighton this season, with the latter picking up the most yellows for the club too (4).

Billy Gilmour has also been booked four times for the Seagulls, meaning he is one booking away from a suspension in the Premier League.