Premier League Transfer News: Al-Ittihad Target Mohamed Salah & Heung-Min Son

Louis Fargher
Al-Ittihad are reportedly preparing a double swoop for Premier League stars, Mohamed Salah and Heung-Min Son.

Al-Ittihad are said to be heavily interested in making a summer move for Mohamed Salah and Heung-Min Son – as Saudi Arabia continues to evolved as a nation.

Salah has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League over recent years and almost completed the switch last summer, after Liverpool received a bid of £200 million.

However, the Egyptian decided to stay at Anfield and has been pivotal in moving the Reds to top of the Premier League – contributing to 24 goals in 21 matches (15G+9A).

Jurgen Klopp is leaving Merseyside at the end of the season, ending an eight-year spell at Anfield and this announcement has left Salah’s future up in the air.

The former Roma player has one year remaining on his current deal, meaning Liverpool might want to cash in on the winger this summer.

Similarly, Tottenham captain Heung-Min Son is out of contract in June 2025 and the 31-year-old continues to be a vital member of the Spurs squad.

Scoring 12 goals in 22 league matches, the South Korean international has stepped up for Spurs after Ange Postecolgou handed him the armband.

Saudi Arabia have made huge strides in the footballing world, as a host of star players have decided to compete in the SPL.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Neymar Jr, N’Golo Kante and Sadio Mane are just a few of the huge names that have swapped European football for Saudi Arabia.

The duo of Salah and Son could be the next huge move, as the 31-year-old’s come to the latter stages of their career and according to Football Transfers.

Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics.
