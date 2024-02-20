Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Crystal Palace and England defender, Marc Guehi, but will have to deal with Chelsea’s transfer clauses.

Liverpool Keen On Marc Guehi

According to reports, Jurgen Klopp’s side have placed Marc Guehi on top of their transfer short list and the youngster could be the first signing of the post-Klopp era.

The iconic manager will be involved in the upcoming transfer business however and could face a battle with Manchester United who are also interested.

Erik ten Hag’s side are restricted due to FFP, but if the deal for Newcastle Director of Football, Daniel Ashworth, goes through then business may be able to run smoothly.

Guehi is likely to leave Crystal Palace in the coming months as his contract is set to end in 2026 and the club do not expect there to be a new deal.

With the January window over, Guehi will end this campaign with the Eagles and will be pivotal in keeping Palace in the Premier League – especially with new manager, Oliver Glasner.

Another key factor for Guehi’s departure is his international aspirations, as he looks to earn a regular place in England’s defence and the Palace star will be working to make the squad for Euro 2024.

Why Are Chelsea Involved?

Guehi is just 23-years-old, but has already made over 100 appearances for the Eagles, scoring five times in the process.

The central defender came through the youth system at Chelsea and his former side could be in the running to land his signature, but could struggle as they cannot offer European football.

The Blues have the option to match any bid for Guehi, a clause they implemented when selling the defender to Crystal Palace and also have a sell on clause.

Guehi made two appearances for Chelsea’s first team, featuring in the 2019/20 Carabao Cup – which was a 7-1 win over Grimsby and a 2-1 defeat to Manchester United.

🚨 Liverpool are interested in signing Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi! Chelsea have the option to match any bid for their former player and also have a sell-on clause. (Source: @Matt_Law_DT) pic.twitter.com/rhjIHo9CHs — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) February 20, 2024