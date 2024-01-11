The English Premier League is arguably the most competitive soccer league on the planet. Home to the biggest teams, most gifted players, and sharpest tacticians, the English top flight does not go easy on anyone. Every Matchday, teams throw everything at each other, with only the very best managing to survive the onslaught and thrive under pressure.

The associated competitions — Carabao Cup, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and UEFA Europa Conference League — also demand the teams’ undivided attention. Even the slightest slip and the dream of winning a prestigious cup at the end of the campaign fade into oblivion.

Today, we will take a look at a few Premier League teams that have not been able to keep up the pace since the 2022-23 season. Continue reading to meet the seven teams that have lost the most matches in the Premier League and associated cup competitions since July 2022.

#7 Southampton: 28 Losses

Kicking things off are Southampton, who have been on the wrong end of the scoreline a disappointing 28 times since the beginning of the 2022-23 season. The Saints suffered 25 defeats in the Premier League last season itself, leading to their relegation to the Championship.

Southampton, however, have steadied themselves after the massive setback, with them performing admiringly in the second division this season. With 52 points on the board after 26 games, Southampton are currently sitting in third place in the championship rankings.

#6 West Ham United: 30 Losses

Enduring 30 losses in 87 games over the last one-and-a-half seasons, West Ham United have claimed the sixth spot on this list. The Hammers won the UEFA Europa Conference League last season, but their Premier League performance left a lot to be desired. Suffering 20 losses in the league, West Ham finished 14th in the English first-division standings.

West Ham United, however, have been in excellent form in the Premier League this season. Claiming 34 points from 20 games (10 W, 4 D, 6 L), they currently sit in sixth place in the rankings.

#5 Wolverhampton Wanderers: 30 Losses

Wolverhampton Wanderers have lost 30 of the 67 games they played since the beginning of the 2022-23 campaign. Losing 19 of their 38 Premier League games in the 2022-23 season, Wolves finished 13th in the English top-flight race last term.

They have fared slightly better in the 2023-24 Premier League campaign. They have won eight, lost eight, and drawn four times in the league so far. With 28 points to their name, Gary O’Neil’s side are currently sitting in 11th place.

#4 Chelsea: 31 Losses

One of the richest and most popular teams on the planet, Chelsea have been all over the place since the 2022-23 season. Playing 76 games, the Blues have suffered 31 losses, which is by far the most by a Premier League ‘Big Six’ club.

Chelsea went through three coaches last season, with none managing to live up to expectations. Falling to 16 defeats in the Premier League, the Pensioners finished 12th in the English top-flight last season. They have not been much better under Mauricio Pochettino this term. Losing eight of their 20 Premier League matches, Chelsea are currently in 10th place in the rankings.

#3 Everton: 31 Losses

In third place, we have one of the most iconic teams in England: Everton. The Merseyside outfit have played 66 games since 2022-23, losing 31 times.

Everton, who narrowly escaped relegation last season after finishing 17th (36 points – 18 losses), are not in a happy place this season as well. Slapped with a 10-point penalty for financial rule breaches, Sean Dyche’s side are currently toiling in 17th place (16 points – 10 losses) after 20 Gameweeks.

#2 Nottingham Forest: 32 Losses

Nottingham Forest have lost 32 of their 67 matches since 2022-23, which makes them one of the worst teams currently plying their trade in the Premier League. Forest picked up only 38 points last season, recording nine wins, 11 draws, and 18 losses.

Losing 10 of their 20 Premier League games already this season, Nottingham Forest are on their way to another poor campaign. Surprisingly, however, they have beaten quite a few capable teams in the 2023-24 season, including Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Chelsea and Manchester United.

#1 Bournemouth: 32 Losses

At the summit sit Bournemouth, having lost 32 of their 65 matches since the start of the 2022-23 season. Andoni Iraola’s side lost a whopping 21 league games in the 2022-23 season, finishing 15th in the Premier League rankings. This season, they have lost eight games in 19 outings. With 25 points on the board, they sit in 12th place at the moment.

Bournemouth, however, have started 2024 in the best possible fashion, beating Queen Park Rangers in the FA Cup 3rd round on January 6th.