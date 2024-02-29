Liverpool are reportedly interested in Brentford winger, Bryan Mbeumo, as the Bees are in and amongst the Premier League relegation places.

Liverpool Transfer News

Jurgen Klopp’s side are said to be in the running for Bryan Mbeumo, as the Reds look to bolster their squad in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Cameroon international has been a pivotal member of Thomas Frank’s side in recent seasons, contributing to 88 goals (48G+40A) in 190 appearances.

This season has been tough on the 24-year-old, missing 11 matches through injury, but Mbeumo has still contributed to eleven goals in 15 Premier League appearances.

Mbeumo has not played in the league since December 9th, a spell where Brentford have lost nine from eleven and dropped down to 16th – just five points above the relegation zone.

During his time with the Bees, Mbeumo has formed quite the partnership with England international, Ivan Toney, however due to the strikers ban the duo are yet to play together this season.

Liverpool’s interest comes at a time of uncertainty at the club, as Jurgen Klopp will end his tenure at Anfield after eight and a half years at the club.

With the German leaving, a list of players have also been rumoured with a summer departure and Mohamed Salah is among those who could move on to pastures new.

The Egyptian has been linked with a transfer to Saudi Arabia once again, after Liverpool rejected a £200m bid for Salah last summer.

Virgil Van Dijk is out of contract at Anfield in 2025 and the same can be said for full-back sensation, Trent Alexander-Arnold – making their futures rather interesting too.

Liverpool will be confident on keeping a hold of their star players, as they have already won their first trophy of the season by beating Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final.

Klopp’s side are also in a Premier League title race, sitting top of the table and one point clear of Manchester City – with Arsenal also in the mix.

This domestic success could entice Bryan Mbeumo to sign for Liverpool and according to The Express, the Reds will make a move if Brentford are relegated from England’s top division.

Will Brentford Be Relegated?

The Bees have struggled this season due to a list of reasons, Ivan Toney missed the opening 20 Premier League matches with a gambling suspension and the Englishman has scored four goals in his opening seven games back.

Thomas Frank’s side have won just three matches from their last 17 matches in all competitions – leaving this season as an undeniable failure.

Brentford were promoted to the Premier League for the first time in 2021 and have been a consistent member of the league since.

Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton currently take up the three relegation places, whilst Everton’s 10 point deduction was reduced to six points meaning they have more breathing space.

Nottingham Forest are also in the mix, as they sit one place above the bottom three and are four points clear of Luton in 18th.

