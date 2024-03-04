Wolves, Fulham, West Ham and Everton are reportedly interested in signing former Crystal Palace star, Wilfried Zaha.

Wilfried Zaha Transfer News

The Ivorian international has been linked with a return to the Premier League after attracting interest from Wolves, Fulham, West Ham and Everton.

Zaha has played in England previously, for both Manchester United and Crystal Palace, making over 300 appearances in England’s top-flight.

His time at Old Trafford was underwhelming, making just four appearances for the Red Devils and the 31-year-old is best known for his time at Selhurst Park.

Making 458 appearances for the Eagles, Zaha contributed to 166 goals (90G+76A) and is Crystal Palace’s record scorer in the Premier League with 68 goals.

In July 2023, the Ivory Coast international ended an eight-year spell at Crystal Palace and signed for Galatasaray as a free transfer.

Making 35 appearances for the Turkish side so far, Zaha has contributed to 15 goals (10G+5A) and even scored against Manchester United in the Champions League.

Zaha has failed to score in his last four appearances for the Turkish giants and missed their most recent victory over Benfica through injury.

Galatasaray are on track to win the Turkish Super League title, as they sit second in the table and are just one point behind Fenerbache.

His contract in Turkey is set to expire in 2026 meaning a move away this summer could face difficulty, possibly costing up to £40m.

One interested party is Sean Dyche’s Everton, who are in desperate need of fire power up front – as Dominic Calvert-Lewin has failed to score in 21 matches.

A lack of goals has impacted the Toffee’s form in the Premier League, failing to pick up a victory in the last 10 league fixtures.

West Ham, who beat Everton in the last Premier League GW, are also looking for a striker this summer, as Danny Ings and Michail Antonio are expected to move on.

Fulham could enter the race to sign Zaha this summer, despite signing Armando Broja on loan from Chelsea on deadline day in January.

The Albanian is yet to score after three appearances for Fulham and Marco Silva is unlikely to make the deal permanent – especially with the improved form of Rodrigo Muniz.

The fourth and final team interested in signing Wilfried Zaha is Wolves, with Gary O’Neil eyeing up a striking option to go alongside Matheus Cunha and Hwang Hee-chan.

Portugal international, Pedro Neto, has been rumored with a move away from Wolves this summer, after attracting the attention of Manchester United and Spurs.

According to Turkish transfer specialist, Ekrem Konur, all four of these Premier League sides could make a move for Wilfried Zaha this summer.

