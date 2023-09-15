Arsenal legend Paul Merson believes Everton have the quality to spring a surprise over the Gunners but has ultimately backed his old team to secure a 2-0 victory.

Premier League giants Arsenal will make the trip to Goodison Park for their Premier League Matchday 5 appointment with Everton on Sunday afternoon (September 17). The north Londoners, who find themselves in fifth place in the Premier League standings, are coming into the game on the back of a 3-1 victory over Manchester United (September 3). Everton, meanwhile, have struggled to get going this season, suffering three defeats in four games.

Paul Merson Thinks Everton Could Make Life Difficult For Arsenal

Sean Dyche’s side stunned the Premier League contenders in the same fixture last season, inflicting a 1-0 defeat upon them at Goodison Park. Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson lauded Everton’s ability to step up in big games but still backed Arsenal to clinch a win.

He wrote:

“Everton strangely turn up in these big games so I wouldn’t be surprised if this one ends all square. One day, they’re going to start putting all their chances away and that will be the day they click.

“That said, Arsenal undoubtedly go into this game as overwhelming favorites and will be under pressure to get all three points if Manchester City win their game. This game is far from a foregone conclusion, but I fancy Arsenal to step up to the plate and pick up all three points.”

He concluded by adding:

“Arsenal have had their fair share of problems in recent weeks, but Gabriel Jesus’ return to full fitness is a massive boost. With UEFA Champions League football on the horizon, they’ll need timely contributions from everyone in the squad to compete on all fronts. 2-0!”

Arsenal VS. Everton: Head-To-Head Record

Being Premier League regulars, Arsenal and Everton have crossed each other a number of times over the years. As per the data from Evening Standard, Arsenal have faced Everton a total of 221 times across competitions. The north Londoners have won the game 110 times, the Merseysiders 65 times, and there have been 46 draws. It will be interesting to see if Mikel Arteta’s side can further extend their lead this weekend.