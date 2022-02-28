Cheltenham Festival Ante-Post Tips: Back Knight Salute at 10/1 For The Triumph Hurdle

With the 2022 Cheltenham Festival (Tues 15th – Fri 18th March 2022) on the horizon the ante-post markets are really starting to hot-up.

With that in-mind, we take a look at some of the horses that ran over the weekend that could also be heading the Cheltenham Festival – plus, with most bookmakers now offering NON-RUNNER, NO BET, then you’ll be covered should your fancy not make the meeting.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Bet365 Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

2022 Cheltenham Festival Ante-Post Tips

KNIGHT SALUTE (Triumph Hurdle) – This Milton Harris-trained 4 year-old made if five wins from five over hurdles at Kempton last Saturday and has entries in both the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle (Tues, 15th March) and the JCB Triumph Hurdle (Fri, 18th March). He’s currently @10/1 with bet365 for the Triumph Hurdle and @16/1 for the Boodles Juvenile Hurdle. You also feel that if he was trained by Nicky Henderson, Paul Nicholls, Willie Mullins or Gordon Elliott then he’d be a lot shorter in the betting for those races. The more likely target is probably the Triumph Hurdle on the Friday and let’s not forget he’s also a proven course winner at Cheltenham after winning the Triumph Hurdle trial there back in November. Back Knight Salute @10/1 with bet365 for the Triumph Hurdle

TEDDY BLUE (Triumph Hurdle) – The Gary Moore yard are in flying form at the moment and despite not winning at the weekend, this 4 year-old looks a nice prospect for the stable. He ran 3 ¼ lengths behind the already mentioned Knight Salute at Kempton on Saturday, but that was only his second run over the sticks. This former French flat winner clearly has ability and is also improving with each run. He’s also entered in the Triumph Hurdle on the Friday and looks fair each-way value if making the line-up @20/1 with bet365.

OUR POWER (Ultima Handicap Chase) – Ran third at Kempton on Saturday in the Coral Trophy Chase – beaten 8 ¼ lengths. He was stepping up to 3m there for the first time and after travelling well through the race has to go a bit wide in the home turn which cost him valuable ground at the tight Kempton track. He, however, ran on well again to take third and on that evidence stayed the trip well and should relish the Cheltenham hill. He’s entered in the Ultima Handicap Chase on the Tuesday and looks a fair each-way option @16/1 with bet365.

SHANTOU FLYER (Kim Muir Chase) – Now a 12 year-old but his old legs won again at Fontwell on Sunday in a Hunters’ Chase and next stop for this Paul Nicholls runner could be the Kim Muir Handicap Chase (Thurs, 17th March) where he’s on offer @10/1 with bet365. Ridden and owned by the popular David Maxwell he’s also no stranger the Cheltenham Festival having been third in last year’s Kim Muir Chase, also picked up the bronze medal in the 2020 St James’s Palace Foxhunters’ Chase, plus was runner-up in the 2019 Ultima Handicap Chase. Therefore, it’s fair to say he loves the Cheltenham Festival.

BALLYANDY (Coral Cup or Pertemps Network Final Hurdle) – Another old-timer at 11 years-old, but Ballyandy is already a Cheltenham Festival winner after winning the 2016 Champion Bumper as a 5 year-old. He’s gone onto win just over £380k in total prize money but the Nigel Twiston-Davies camp have got him back to form at the right time and there could be another big payday for him. He’s won at Fakenham in February and then followed that up with another easy victory at Chepstow last Saturday. At the moment he’s entered in both the Coral Cup (Weds, 16th March) and the Pertemps Network Final Hurdle (Thurs, 17th March) where he’s @16/1 with bet365 for both races.

SHALLWEHAVEONEMORE (County Hurdle) – Another exciting Gary Moore-trained juvenile and despite coming second and a beaten favourite at Kempton on Saturday he could still head to the Cheltenham Festival with a chance. He’s @40/1 with bet365 for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (Tues, 15th March), but the County Hurdle (Friday, 18th March) could be the preferred option, where he’s currently @16/1 with bet365. Yes, he’ll probably need to brush up on his jumping after making several mistakes last time out, but he’s still only had four runs over the sticks, while his mark of 133 looks attractive for this handicap.

Already looking at the Cheltenham Festival?

Check out all the latest info for the Cheltenham Festival including odds, tips and betting offer for the biggest event on the racing calendar.