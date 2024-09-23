Editorial

Miami’s Quarterback Issues Continue As Skylar Thompson Suffers Rib Injury In Loss To Seahawks

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Skylar Thompson
Skylar Thompson

The Dolphins’ quarterback roster went from bad to worse on Sunday night, as Skylar Thompson picked up a painful looking rib injury in a week 3 loss to the Seahawks.

Skylar Thompson Rib Injury

Just last weekend Tua Tagovailoa picked up yet another concussion injury, which has ruled the Dolphins quarterback out of action for at least four games.

In Miami’s week 3 matchup against Seattle, Skylar Thompson took over as signal caller for just his ninth appearance in the NFL, but things didn’t go to plan for the replacement QB.

Thompson was able to throw the ball just 19 times on Sunday, before the 27-year-old took a painful looking hit to the ribs which forced him off the field midway through the third quarter.

The Dolphins upgraded Tim Boyle from the practice squad on Sunday morning but he was thrust into the quarterback role with just over a quarter to play against the Seahawks.

Miami couldn’t get a result against Seattle in a tough afternoon for the Dolphins offence, with the side moving to 1-2 on the season after three weeks.

Speaking after the game, Mike McDaniel said Thompson was struggling with the pain in what is a difficult time for the Dolphins quarterback’s.

“I haven’t talked to Skylar as of the end of the game,” McDaniel said. “It was a rib injury that was pretty painful. And half the pain or half of the frustration for him, I think, was he was trying to find a way to not come out of the game.

“Ultimately it was pretty painful. He fought through it, but we’ll get a chance to look at him tomorrow.”

Thompson threw for 107 passing yards on his fourth NFL career start, with no touchdowns or interceptions in the week 3 loss. Miami, McDaniel and Thompson will all be praying the quarterback can make a swift return to the pitch, with a week 4 clash against the Titans coming up.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From Editorial

Latest news

View all
Skylar Thompson
Editorial

LATEST Miami’s Quarterback Issues Continue As Skylar Thompson Suffers Rib Injury In Loss To Seahawks

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 23 2024
USATSI 23627249 1
Editorial
Jim Schlossnagle Heavily Criticized Following His Dramatic Move To Texas
Author image Jack Bellamy  •  Jun 28 2024

Jim Schlossnagle is facing criticism from fans and the media for how he handles his move from Texas A&M to Texas Longhorns. Schlossnagle says goodbye to Texas A&M Schlossnagle has…

Longest Game In MLB History
Editorial
What Is The Longest Baseball Game In MLB History?
Author image jamesboutros  •  Jan 11 2024

The MLB has made significant changes to the rules to cut down the length of time for games. During the offseason before the 2023 MLB season began, the league changed…

krackomberger
Editorial
KrackWins NFL Picks for Week 19 from Bill “Krackman” Krackomberger
Author image Bill Krackomberger  •  Jan 11 2024
Jamie Carragher Wife
Editorial
Who Is Jamie Carragher’s Wife? CBS Pundit Is Married To Childhood Sweetheart Nicola Hart
Author image Cai Parry  •  Nov 28 2023
rsz 1200x0 1
Editorial
The Houston Rockets Have Won 4 Straight And Are Dominating Their Opponents
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Nov 09 2023
Ballon d'Or Award
Editorial
Report: Ballon d’Or Winners Leaked Ahead Of Official Ceremony
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 17 2023
Arrow to top