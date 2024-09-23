The Dolphins’ quarterback roster went from bad to worse on Sunday night, as Skylar Thompson picked up a painful looking rib injury in a week 3 loss to the Seahawks.

Skylar Thompson Rib Injury

Just last weekend Tua Tagovailoa picked up yet another concussion injury, which has ruled the Dolphins quarterback out of action for at least four games.

In Miami’s week 3 matchup against Seattle, Skylar Thompson took over as signal caller for just his ninth appearance in the NFL, but things didn’t go to plan for the replacement QB.

Thompson was able to throw the ball just 19 times on Sunday, before the 27-year-old took a painful looking hit to the ribs which forced him off the field midway through the third quarter.

Skylar Thompson is down and the Dolphins QB injuries deepen. Hope he's okay 🙏 pic.twitter.com/gDlBDKjjk8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 22, 2024

The Dolphins upgraded Tim Boyle from the practice squad on Sunday morning but he was thrust into the quarterback role with just over a quarter to play against the Seahawks.

Miami couldn’t get a result against Seattle in a tough afternoon for the Dolphins offence, with the side moving to 1-2 on the season after three weeks.

Speaking after the game, Mike McDaniel said Thompson was struggling with the pain in what is a difficult time for the Dolphins quarterback’s.

“I haven’t talked to Skylar as of the end of the game,” McDaniel said. “It was a rib injury that was pretty painful. And half the pain or half of the frustration for him, I think, was he was trying to find a way to not come out of the game.

“Ultimately it was pretty painful. He fought through it, but we’ll get a chance to look at him tomorrow.”

Thompson threw for 107 passing yards on his fourth NFL career start, with no touchdowns or interceptions in the week 3 loss. Miami, McDaniel and Thompson will all be praying the quarterback can make a swift return to the pitch, with a week 4 clash against the Titans coming up.