Justin Jefferson Insists He’s Not ‘Seriously Injured’ Despite Hobbling Into Locker Room During Vikings Win

Olly Taliku
Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson has insisted that he is not seriously injured, despite hobbling off in a week 2 win against the San Francisco 49ers.

Justin Jefferson Injury Update

Justin Jefferson was forced into the locker room on Sunday with what looked like a serious quadricep injury, but the Minnesota star has played down the rumours of a more worrying knock.

Jefferson was as influential as always on Sunday afternoon, with a sensational 97-yard touchdown definitely one to add to his highlight reel after the win.

Backup quarterback Sam Darnold looked void of options in his own end zone, but he took an optimistic deep shot to ‘JJets’ around the halfway line and the NFL’s highest paid receiver did the rest.

Jefferson left both defenders scrambling behind him with a sharp move by the sideline and he ran all the way to the house to give Minnesota a surprising lead against the 49ers.

Speaking after the win, Jefferson insisted that his injury won’t keep him out of any games: “I’m not seriously injured.

“So that’s the main important thing. So, it’s just all about getting to the training room, making sure my body is right for next week, and I’ll be ready to go next Sunday.”

Before he was forced off the field, Jefferson had four catches for 133 yards and one touchdown which takes him to two touchdowns for just under 200 yards though his first two weeks of the season.

Without Jefferson the Vikings were able to just hold on, retaining their unbeaten start to the season much to the relief of Minnesota fans who feared the worst after J.J McCarthy’s serious injury before the campaign even began.

Next weekend Minnesota faces another 2-0 side in the Texans, who have looked very impressive to begin the season. Although it isn’t known yet just how bad Jefferson’s injury is, the Vikings star seems confident he will return next week.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
