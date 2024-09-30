Editorial

Derrick Henry’s 87-yard touchdown in Week 4 is the longest run in Ravens team history

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Derrick Henry Ravens pic
Derrick Henry Ravens pic

After a 0-2 start to the 2024 season, the Baltimore Ravens have answered with two straight wins. They are now 2-2, second in the AFC North only to the 3-1 Steelers. In Week 4, Baltimore was at home to face Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. The Ravens’ defense held the Bills to just 10 points and only three points in the first half. 

Baltimore’s dominant run game was too much for Buffalo to handle in Week 4. All-Pro RB Derrick Henry had a monster game vs. the Bills in a 35-10 Ravens win. Henry carried the ball 24 times for 199 rushing yards and a touchdown. He had three catches for 10 yards and a receiving touchdown. His 87-yard touchdown is a new team record for the Ravens.

Derrick Henry is off to a hot start to his career with the Baltimore Ravens


In the 2016 NFL draft, Derrick Henry was the 45th overall pick by the Tennessee Titans. The 30-year-old played eight seasons in Tennesee. With the Titans, Henry rushed for 9,502 yards and 90 touchdowns. He played in 119 games for the Titans and made 88 starts. Additionally, Henry made four Pro Bowls and had one first-team All-Pro season with the Titans. Henry left in free agency and signed a two-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

This season, Henry is off to a hot start to his time with the Baltimore Ravens. In four games, his 480 rushing yards and 120.0 yards per game lead the NFL. He’s scored at least one rushing touchdown in every game this season. Henry has also increased his workload in each game so far with the Ravens. He had 151 rushing yards in Week 3 and he topped that with 199 in Week 4. At 30 years old, Henry is still gashing NFL defenses with vicious runs. Against the Bills in Week 4, Henry had an 87-yard rushing touchdown. The longest run in Ravens team history. Henry is also the first Ravens player to have 150+ rushing yards and a touchdown in back-to-back games.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From Editorial

Latest news

View all
Skylar Thompson
Editorial

LATEST Miami’s Quarterback Issues Continue As Skylar Thompson Suffers Rib Injury In Loss To Seahawks

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Sep 23 2024
USATSI 23627249 1
Editorial
Jim Schlossnagle Heavily Criticized Following His Dramatic Move To Texas
Author image Jack Bellamy  •  Jun 28 2024

Jim Schlossnagle is facing criticism from fans and the media for how he handles his move from Texas A&M to Texas Longhorns. Schlossnagle says goodbye to Texas A&M Schlossnagle has…

Longest Game In MLB History
Editorial
What Is The Longest Baseball Game In MLB History?
Author image jamesboutros  •  Jan 11 2024

The MLB has made significant changes to the rules to cut down the length of time for games. During the offseason before the 2023 MLB season began, the league changed…

krackomberger
Editorial
KrackWins NFL Picks for Week 19 from Bill “Krackman” Krackomberger
Author image Bill Krackomberger  •  Jan 11 2024
Jamie Carragher Wife
Editorial
Who Is Jamie Carragher’s Wife? CBS Pundit Is Married To Childhood Sweetheart Nicola Hart
Author image Cai Parry  •  Nov 28 2023
rsz 1200x0 1
Editorial
The Houston Rockets Have Won 4 Straight And Are Dominating Their Opponents
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Nov 09 2023
Ballon d'Or Award
Editorial
Report: Ballon d’Or Winners Leaked Ahead Of Official Ceremony
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 17 2023
Arrow to top