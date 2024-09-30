Derrick Henry’s 87-yard touchdown in Week 4 is the longest run in Ravens team history

After a 0-2 start to the 2024 season, the Baltimore Ravens have answered with two straight wins. They are now 2-2, second in the AFC North only to the 3-1 Steelers. In Week 4, Baltimore was at home to face Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. The Ravens’ defense held the Bills to just 10 points and only three points in the first half.

Baltimore’s dominant run game was too much for Buffalo to handle in Week 4. All-Pro RB Derrick Henry had a monster game vs. the Bills in a 35-10 Ravens win. Henry carried the ball 24 times for 199 rushing yards and a touchdown. He had three catches for 10 yards and a receiving touchdown. His 87-yard touchdown is a new team record for the Ravens.

Derrick Henry is off to a hot start to his career with the Baltimore Ravens

87-YARD TOUCHDOWN FROM DERRICK HENRY ON THE RAVENS’ OPENING DRIVE 😱 THE LONGEST RUN IN RAVENS HISTORY 🔥 (via @Ravens)pic.twitter.com/ZPGEdpjrT0 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 30, 2024



In the 2016 NFL draft, Derrick Henry was the 45th overall pick by the Tennessee Titans. The 30-year-old played eight seasons in Tennesee. With the Titans, Henry rushed for 9,502 yards and 90 touchdowns. He played in 119 games for the Titans and made 88 starts. Additionally, Henry made four Pro Bowls and had one first-team All-Pro season with the Titans. Henry left in free agency and signed a two-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

This season, Henry is off to a hot start to his time with the Baltimore Ravens. In four games, his 480 rushing yards and 120.0 yards per game lead the NFL. He’s scored at least one rushing touchdown in every game this season. Henry has also increased his workload in each game so far with the Ravens. He had 151 rushing yards in Week 3 and he topped that with 199 in Week 4. At 30 years old, Henry is still gashing NFL defenses with vicious runs. Against the Bills in Week 4, Henry had an 87-yard rushing touchdown. The longest run in Ravens team history. Henry is also the first Ravens player to have 150+ rushing yards and a touchdown in back-to-back games.