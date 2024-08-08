The Atlanta Braves entered the season with hopes of winning the World Series.

Injuries to numerous star players have hindered their chances and they are now at risk of missing the postseason.

Spencer Strider tore his UCL in early April and will not return this season.

Ronald Acuna Jr tore his ACL at the end of May and will not return this season.

Michael Harris is dealing with a grade two left hamstring strain and has missed almost two months of action.

Harris will return when he is eligible on August 14.

Ozzie Albies has a fractured left wrist and will be out till mid-September.

Austin Riley missed time earlier this season but is back at full strength.

Due to numerous injuries, the Braves are fighting just to make the playoffs.

They hold the third wild-card spot in the NL but have the Mets, Cardinals, Giants, and Pirates behind them with the Mets on their trail.

The Diamondbacks and Padres hold the top two wild-card spots and have been playing very well recently.

Below, we discuss whether the Braves can make the playoffs and if they are still World Series contenders.

Will The Atlanta Braves Make The Postseason?

Atlanta is dealing with numerous injuries to their star players.

Their offense has suffered and taken a huge dip from last year.

In 2023 their offense ranked first in runs, hits, home runs, RBIs, batting average, OBP, SLG, and OPS.

However, 2024 has gotten different for their offense.

In 2024, their offense ranks in the bottom 10 in the league in runs, hits, RBIs, walks, strikeouts, and OBP.

Along with a season-ending injury to Acuna, Matt Olson has been one of the main reasons the offense has underperformed this year.

He had a career season in 2023, recording 54 home runs, 139 RBIs, a .283 batting average, and a .993 OPS.

However, in 2024, Olson is hitting under .230, his OPS is .725, and he has hit 18 home runs and 54 RBIs.

This is a huge dropoff in production.

Despite losing Strider at the beginning of the season, their pitching has performed very well.

They rank in the top 10 in the league in ERA, hits allowed, runs allowed, walks allowed, strikeouts, and WHIP.

Pitching has been the reason the Braves are in contention to make the playoffs.

Atlanta will still make the playoffs due to strong pitching and still having a lot of talented batters in the lineup, despite numerous injuries.

Are The Braves Still World Series Contenders?

Making the playoffs is one thing, being considered a World Series contender is a different story.

The injuries have piled up this year for Atlanta.

Harris and Albies should be in the lineup come playoff time but Acuna and Strider will not return.

Strong pitching will keep the Braves alive but their offense has struggled this season.

The Atlanta Braves should not be considered World Series contenders as they are dealing with numerous injuries and Matt Olson has had a very disappointing season.