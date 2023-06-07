Horse Racing

2023 Belmont Stakes Prize Money Breakdown: How Much Will The Belmont Stakes Winner Earn?

Andy Newton
Sports Editor
4 min read
The 2023 Belmont Stakes prize money breakdown will see the nine confirmed runners battling it out for a purse of $1.5m, with the winning horse banking $800,000. We look at the Belmont Stakes prize money in more detail below, plus also highlight what the winning jockey and trainers will earn.

2023 Belmont Stakes Prize Money Breakdown: What Will the Winning Horse Get?

On June 10, US horse racing fans will see the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes as a field of nine runners – headed by the Todd Pletcher-trained Forte – will look to cement their place in US horse racing folklore by winning the third and final Triple Crown race of 2023.

However, not only will the winning horse, owner, trainer and jockey have their name carved in the Belmont Stakes hall-of-fame, but there is also a lucrative cash prize for the winning connections.

There is a $1.5m purse on the table for the horses to try and win, with the 2023 Belmont Stakes winner set to get $800,000 of that – which equates to a massive 53% of the total Belmont Stakes prize money.

You can see below the split on what the other best-placed finishers will earn – with the second banking $280,000 and the fifth $60,000 in Belmont Stakes prize money.

Despite this huge first prize, the Belmont Stakes is still some way behind the Kentucky Derby with a $3m purse and both are dwarfed by the richest horse race in the world – the Saudi Cup, with a $20m purse and $10m to the winner.

Belmont Stakes Prize Money

  • 1st: $800,000
  • 2nd: $280,000
  • 3rd: $150,000
  • 4th: $100,000
  • 5th: $60,000

When is the Belmont Stakes 2023?

The 2023 Belmont Stakes will be run on Saturday June 10 at Belmont Park racetrack in New York.

📅Time/Date: 6:50pm (ET), Saturday June 10, 2023
🏇Racecourse: Belmont Park, Elmont, New York
💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $800,000
📺 TV: Fox Sports and Peacock
🎲 Belmont Stakes Odds: Forte 5/2 | Tapit Trice 3/1 | Angel Of Empire 7/2 | National Treasure 5/1

What Will The Winning Belmont Stakes Trainer and Owner Earn?

This can vary slightly, depending on if there is a private retainer deal in place between the owner and the trainers.

However, in general, the winning Belmont Stakes owner will get 80% of the prize month, with the jockey and the trainer getting the other 10% each.

So, based on the $800k for winning the 2023 Belmont Stakes, the winning owner would pocket $640,000 (before any taxes), with the jockey and trainer getting $80,000 each.

Not bad earnings for just 2 minutes work!

Of course, in addition to the cash, the winning horse will also get the Run for the Carnations, draped over them. Plus, the winning owner will receive a huge August Belmont Trophy (pictured above) and the trainers, jockey and even the horse’s breeder will pick up smaller trophies each to remember the day.

The winning owner is allowed to keep the August Belmont Trophy for a year but will also collect a silver miniature version to keep forever.

Belmont Stakes Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Belmont Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

WATCH: Mo Donegal Winning The 2022 Belmont Stakes

 Recent Winners Of The Belmont Stakes

  • 2022 – Mo Donegal (13/5 fav)
  • 2021 – Essential Quality (13/10 fav)
  • 2020 – Tiz The Law (4/5 fav)
  • 2019 – Sir Winston (102/10)
  • 2018 – Justify (4/5 fav)
  • 2017 – Tapwrit (53/10)
  • 2016 – Creator (164/10)
  • 2015 – American Pharoah (3/4 fav)
  • 2014 – Tonalist (9/10 fav)
  • 2013 – Palace Malice (138/10)

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
