In America, Thanksgiving is the perfect day for staying home from work, watching football and betting on it. As an added bonus, the games this year might actually be good games, despite the large spreads.

I’m expecting teams to play closer than the spreads would indicate. The games are nationally televised and lots of eyeballs are on them. Everybody steps it up a little bit on Turkey Day. Plus, there are two big rivalries: Green Bay vs Detroit and Washington vs Dallas.

Something I love is that the games are perfectly stacked up, starting one after the other. There should be no overlap. Considering that, I don’t care what the NFL commissioner says about doing it to accommodate fans.

In my opinion, it’s strictly for the bettors. And there will be loads of betting on Thanksgiving Day. Here’s hoping that, by the final whistle, we’re all thankful to have a few extra bucks in our pockets.

For more picks, check out my website KrackWins – but here’s where I am putting my money with the best US sportsbooks.

KrackWins NFL Picks For Thanksgiving

See below the best KrackWins NFL picks for Thursday 23rd November 2023.

Green Bay Packers + 7 ½ vs Detroit Lions, Thursday

I’m taking Green Bay because Detroit does not seem to be the Detroit, we thought they were at the beginning of the season. A couple weeks ago, Detroit was embarrassed by Baltimore. People might have thought it was a fluke. I disagree. While they won last week against Chicago, which was a 10-point underdog, they had to get lucky to do so. It should have been an easy win for Detroit, but they pulled it out with just three minutes left. They won’t cover 7 ½ on Thursday.

Washington Commanders +11 vs. Dallas Cowboys, Thursday

Dallas is playing in better form. But I am not sold on Dak Prescott as the quarterback. I realize that Washington, this past week, was embarrassed by the New York Giants. They were a 9-point favorite vs the Giants and lost, I think they overlooked that spot, figuring that the game would be an easy win, and were focused on this game against Dallas. Turnovers doomed Washington last week. The Cowboys are playing good lately, but they are not the end-all team. My money is on Washington with that juicy point spread.

Seattle Seahawks +6 ½ vs San Francisco 49ers, Thursday

Seattle has to win this game. It is a must-win for them to make the playoffs. San Fran, on the other hand, started 5–0 and were the odds-on favorite to win the Super Bowl. Then they lost three weeks in a row. They won this past week but did not cover the spread. Seattle is the bet that I like the most. They are playing at home and are in a good situation.