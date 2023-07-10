Featured

Bundesliga had the Highest Average Attendance of All European Football Leagues of 43,000 in the 2022/23 Season

Author image
Jastra Kranjec
Sports Editor
2 min read
Bundesliga average attendance in 2022/23 season-SportsLens.com
Bundesliga average attendance in 2022/23 season-SportsLens.com

With roughly 3.5 billion fans worldwide, football is undoubtedly one of the most popular sports. So, it is no surprise that matches played in major soccer leagues count their spectators in tens of thousands. Still, one European football league sits on top of that pile.

According to data presented by SportsLens.com, Bundesliga had the highest average attendance of all European football leagues, with an average of over 43,000 fans flocking to the stadiums to watch the matches in the 2022/23 season.

Bundesliga Tops Premier League with Roughly 2,600 More Fans Watching the Matches

Although Premier League, the world’s most successful sports league, continues leading other major European football leagues in revenue, the matches played by the English top-flight clubs were not the most watched.

According to Statista and Weltfussball.de data, Bundesliga outpaced Premier League, with roughly 2,600 more fans flocking to the stadiums to watch the live action every weekend. Premier League ranked second with an average attendance of 40,301 in the 2022/2023 season. Statistics also show that England’s and German top football leagues were the only two with more than 40,000 fans watching the matches.

Far below, the Italian Serie A ranked third with an average attendance of roughly 29,500 last season. Spain’s Primera División, French Ligue 1, and Mexican Primera División followed, with an average of 29,400, 23,600, and 22,500 fans watching the matches, respectively.

Statistics also showed the average attendance of Major League Soccer in North America stood at less than 22,000.

Bundesliga has Higher Average Attendance than MLB, NBA and NHL

The average attendance of the German top football league is even more impressive when compared to other sports. Statistics show that Bundesliga average attendance is 60% higher than MLB’s and more than double that of the NBA and NHL.

Major League Baseball saw an average of 26,808 fans watching the matches in the 2022/23 season. NBA and NHL were lagging behind, with roughly 17,900 and 16,800 fans at each game.

NFL still tops the list of the most-watched sports, with an average attendance of nearly 69,400 last season.

Author image

Jastra Kranjec

Jastra is an editor, writer, and PR specialist with years of experience in news, research, and report writing. Over the years, she has covered different topics, including sports, gaming, the entertainment industry, and the tech market.
View All Posts By Jastra Kranjec
Author Image

Jastra Kranjec

Jastra is an editor, writer, and PR specialist with years of experience in news, research, and report writing. Over the years, she has covered different topics, including sports, gaming, the entertainment industry, and the tech market.
View All Posts By Jastra Kranjec

Popular From Featured

Latest news

View all
Novak Djokovic career prize money-SportsLens.com
Featured

LATEST Novak Djokovic is the Highest-Earning Tennis Player in History with $169.8M in Total Prize Money, $30M more than Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

Author image Jastra Kranjec  •  Jul 6 2023
World`s highest-paid athletes in 2023-SportsLens.com
Featured
World’s Five Highest-Paid Athletes Grossed $616M in 2023, $60M more than Last Year
Author image Jastra Kranjec  •  Jun 20 2023

For years, the world’s highest-paid athletes have been making hundreds of millions of dollars through their heavy contracts and endorsements, but 2023 set a new record. The Middle-Eastern cash flowing…

Super Bowl TV viewership-SportsLens.com
Featured
More than 1.1 billion People Watched Super Bowl in the Past Decade
Author image Jastra Kranjec  •  Jun 18 2023

The Super Bowl has been the most-watched TV broadcast in the United States for years. In 2010, its viewership broke the 100-million mark for the first time and stayed close…

Sports betting in Canada-SportsLens.com
Featured
Canadian Sports Betting Market to Double and Hit 23.6M Users by 2027, Almost 2x More than in the United Kingdom
Author image Jastra Kranjec  •  Jun 14 2023
5G subscriptions by 2027-SportsLens.com
Featured
Global 5G Subscriptions to Triple and Hit 5.9 Billion by 2027
Author image Jastra Kranjec  •  Jun 7 2023
NFL total attendance in 2022-SportsLens.com
Featured
NFL’s Total Attendance Increased by 1.6 million in Five Years
Author image Jastra Kranjec  •  May 31 2023
Sports tickets sales in the United States-SportsLens.com
Featured
US Sports Fans to Spend $13B on Sports Tickets this Year, 2.5x More than Britons, Chinese, Japanese and Canadians Combined
Author image Jastra Kranjec  •  May 28 2023
Arrow to top