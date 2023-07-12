Nike is the World’s Most Powerful Sportswear Brand with Media Impact Value™ (MIV®) of $2.6B, $450M more than Adidas

As one of the largest and most recognizable brands on the planet, Nike holds the biggest share of the global sportswear market, generating more revenue than any of its competitors. The sportswear titan also has much higher brand value than any other name in the market.

According to data presented by SportsLens.com, Nike is the world’s most powerful sportswear brand with a media Impact value™ (MIV®) of $2.6bn, $450 million more than its biggest rival, Adidas.

Nike`s Media Impact Value Worth More than Those of Adidas and New Balance Combined

No brand stands close to Nike in the sportswear industry. The sportswear titan has acquired several footwear and apparel companies over the years, including Converse, Cole Haan, Starter, Bauer Hockey, Umbro, and Hurley International. The company also sponsors many high-profile professional athletes like Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Nadal, Lebron James, and Tiger Woods and provides uniforms for many top sports teams, including Manchester United, Barcelona, Chelsea, and Paris Saint-Germain.

These deals have helped Nike’s apparel sales revenue to grow by a massive 50% in the past six years, rising from roughly $9bn in 2016 to $13.5bn in 2022. The company`s media impact value also outpaced all other competitors in the market.

According to Statista and Launchmetrics, Nike’s media impact value™ (MIV®), which values the impact of all media placements and mentions in the fashion, lifestyle, and beauty industries, hit an impressive $2.6bn last year, more than MIV® of Adidas and New Balance Combined. Adidas ranked second with a media impact value of $2.15bn, or 17% less than Nike. New Balance Puma and ANTA Sports make the top five names, with media impact values of $435 million, $417 million, and $319 million, respectively.

Nike Makes One-Third of Global Media Impact Value™ (MIV®) in the Sportswear Market

The Statista and Launchmetrics data also revealed that Nike made one-third of global media impact value in the sports market, worth $7bn last year.

The sportswear titan ranked as the top brand in the Americas, which accounted for $2.7bn in global MIV® and ranked as the highest regional contributor. In EMEA, which accounted for another $2.1bn in global MIV®, German Adidas remained the top sportswear brand.

However, in China and APAC, which witnessed a significant surge in MIV®, Nike was also the number-one sportswear brand. China’s MIV® skyrocketed by 52% year-over-year to $$1.8bn, while APAC saw a 27% growth, bringing the MIV® to $1.1bn.