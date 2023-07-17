Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala Tops the Golden Boy Index with a Score of 98.3, Ahead of Jude Bellingham, Gavi, and António Silva

The European football scene has quite a few young, promising talents who showed their tremendous potential last season and are on their way to becoming valuable assets worth millions in the transfer market. However, one name stands out.

According to data presented by SportsLens.com, Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala leads the Golden Boy Index with a score of 98.3, ahead of Jude Bellingham, Gavi, and António Silva.

Musiala Golden Boy Index Score is Five Points Higher than that of the Title Holder, Gavi

The Golden Boy Index includes 100 U21 players from clubs in Europe’s top 25 domestic leagues, leading to the European Golden Boy 2023 election. The index considers players’ general performance in national and European competitions, their playing time, and team value. Previous award winners include some of the world’s biggest football stars like Erling Haaland, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Wayne Rooney, and Raheem Sterling.

Bayern’s attacking duo of Jamal Musiala and Mathys Tel have both been named on the list of 100 candidates for the 2023 Golden Boy. But, Musiala, who finished third in 2021, ranked high above his teammate this year.

According to Tuttosport’s index, Musiala is the leading contestant with 3.3 points ahead of Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham and five points more than Gavi, who took home the gong last year. The German football player scored 16 goals for his club in the last year and proved himself as one of the best young midfielders in the world. The TransferMarkt data also shows the 20-year-old midfielder has seen his market value practically double in the last year, rising from €65 million in mid-2022 to €110 million last month.

Benfica’s António Silva ranked fourth in this list, with a Golden Boy Index score of 91.6. Alejandro Balde and Xavi Simons follow, with 87.8 and 87 points, respectively.

Musiala Could Become the Second Bayern Munich Player to Win the Golden Boy Award

If he wins the 2023 Golden Boy award, Jamal Musiala will become the second Bayden Munich player in the club’s history to win this award, after Renato Sanches.

The last two winners, Gavi in 2022 and Pedri in 2021 were from Barcelona. Erling Haaland, who played at Borussia Dortmund at that time, took home the Golden Boy award a year before.

Statistics also show that since 2006, when the Golden Boy Award was established, players from Manchester United and FC Barcelona took home the most prizes, three times for each club.