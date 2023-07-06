Novak Djokovic is the Highest-Earning Tennis Player in History with $169.8M in Total Prize Money, $30M more than Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

Novak Djokovic`s immense physical gifts, an impressive desire to keep improving his game, and a brutal training regime have made him the tennis equivalent of LeBron James. The 36-year-old tennis star has also won more money in tournaments than any other player in the history of this sport.

According to data presented by SportsLens.com, Novak Djokovic tops the list of the highest-earning tennis players of all time with $169.8 million in total prize money, or $30 million more than Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Only Three Tennis Players Passed the $100 Million Mark in Their Careers

Although Novak Djokovic has long stopped playing for the money, his latest victory and a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title brought him a big prize of almost $2.6 million, adding to his already impressive career earnings. Statista and ATP data show that Djokovic has collected $169.8 million in total career prize money, more than any other tennis player.

His closest rival, Rafael Nadal, ranked second on the list of highest-earning tennis players, with $35 million less than that. Roger Federer, who retired last fall, won $130.6 million in prize money during his career, ranking third on this list. Serena Williams and Andy Murray follow, with $94.8 million and $63.7 million, respectively.

Statistics also show Djokovic, Nadal, and Federer are the only three tennis players who have passed the $100 million mark in their careers – still, Djokovic earned around 30% more than Spanish and Swiss tennis stars. Serena Williams, who also retired last year, is just $5 million short of that milestone.

The Statista and ATP data also show that half of the ten highest earners in tennis are women, proving equal prize money at many of the sport’s largest events. Besides Serena Williams, her sister Venus, Simona Halep, Maria Sharapova, and Petra Kvitova all made the top ten.

Djokovic Tops in Total Career Prize Money, but Daniil Medvedev is the 2023 ATP Prize Money Leader

While Novak Djokovic tops in total career prize money, the famous tennis player does not lead the 2023 chart. According to the official ATP data, Daniil Medvedev is the 2023 ATP prize money leader with $4.74 million in this year`s earnings.

Carlos Alcaraz ranked second with $3.71 million, and Stefanos Tsisipas followed with $2.83 million. A huge $2.6 million prize for his 23rd Grand Slam title puts Novak Djokovic in fourth place of the highest-earning tennis players in 2023. Andrey Rublev rounds the top five names with $2.42 million.