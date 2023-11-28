Four-time NCAA field hockey champion Erin Matson is now the head coach at the University of North Carolina and has made a successful transition from player to leadership winning the 2023 NCAA and ACC Championships. With those triumphs she’s signed a five-year deal with UNC, but just what is the Erin Matson salary, contract and bonuses as head coach?

Who Is UNC Head Coach Erin Matson?

Erin Matson is still only 23 years-old but during her playing days for North Carolina racked up four NCAA Championships and another five ACC titles.

The midfielder also won the ACC offensive player of the year award no fewer than five times and has picked up three Honda Sports awards for her trophy cabinet too.

At just 16 years-old Erin Matson also become the youngest ever player to get called up to represent the US national field hockey side.

It’s fair to say Erin Matson has achieved a lot as a field hockey player, but despite her young age has now turned her hand to head coach at the UNC and has transferred her winning mentality as a player to one as the boss.

Matson stepped into the shoes of former UNC head coach Karen Shelton after her retirement in December 2022. Shelton had held the post for 42-years so it was big boots to fill for Erin Matson – but the two had something in common as they both took over as the Tar Heels head coach in their early twenties.

The new UNC leader didn’t waste any time in continuing where Shelton had left off – guiding the Tar Heels to the 2023 NCAA field hockey championships, which was their fifth title in six years. While they also recently secured their seventh straight ACC championship after beating Duke 2-0.

This NCAA championship win also provided Erin Matson with an early accolade as she became the second youngest coach in the division to land the title. Myron Roderick remains the youngest.

Erin Matson Salary and UNC Contract

With honours in her first year as UNC head coach, the University didn’t waste any time in securing the Erin Matson contract with an increased salary deal that would see the field hockey superstar agreeing a five-year deal worth $550,000.

The full Erin Matson salary breakdown is here and as you can see there is an arranged increase year-on-year from January 2023 till 2028.

January 1, 2023, to January 31, 2024: $100,000

January 1, 2024, to January 31, 2025: $105,000

January 1, 2025, to January 31, 2026: $110,000

January 1, 2026, to January 31, 2027: $115,000

January 1, 2027, to January 31, 2028: $120,000

Erin Matson UNC Salary Bonuses and Incentives As Head Coach

In addition to the five-year Erin Matson salary listed above, the Tar Heels head coach will have further financial bonuses to aim at each season. The Erin Matson contract also includes getting a $5,000 bonus should she win National Coach of the Year.

Plus, the UNC head coach could bank a massive $50,000 if she guides her side to winning the NCAA National Championship

You can see a full list of the added Erin Matson coaching salary bonuses here.

UNC Coaching Bonuses For Erin Matson

$5,000 for National Coach of the Year

$2,500 bonus for a team GPA of 3.0 or higher

$2,500 bonus for an Academic Progress Rate (APR) of 975 or higher

$2,500 bonus for meeting Federal Graduation Rate (FGR) expectations

$1,000 for Conference Coach of the Year

$1,000 for Regional Coach of the Year

UNC Team Bonuses For Erin Matson

$50,000 for winning the NCAA National Championship

$15,000 for an NCAA Semifinal Win

$10,000 for a NCAA Quarterfinal Win

$5,000 for an NCAA Tournament First Round Win

$5,000 for winning the Conference Regular Season Championship

$5,000 for winning the Conference Tournament Championship

$2,500 for NCAA Tournament participation

Does Erin Matson Have A Buyout Clause In Her UNC Contract?

Yes, there is also a buyout clause been written into the Erin Matson five-year UNC salary contract that is structured around the remaining value.

This would equate to around $450,000 for the end of January 2024 and is designed to appeal to both parties and encourage Matson to stay committed to the Tar Heels and also to give the cement the university partnership.

Erin Matson Profile

Date Of Birth: March 17, 2000

Birthplace: Chadds Ford

Birth City: Pennsylvania

Horoscope: Pisces

Erin Matson Honours (Player and Head Coach)

Player: 4x NCAA Champion (2018, 2019, 2020 & 2022)

Player: 5x ACC Champion (2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 & 2022)

Head Coach: NCAA Champion (2023)

Head Coach: ACC Champion (2023)

ACC Player of the Year: 5x (2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022)

ACC Offensive Player of the Year: 5x (2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022)

Honda Sports Award x 3

WATCH: Erin Matson Becomes Youngest Head Coach In DI College Sports