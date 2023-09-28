Golf

Rickie Fowler Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals: Fowler Boasts $40 Million Fortune

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
5 min read
Rickie Fowler Golf
Rickie Fowler Golf

Here at SportsLens, we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of multiple PGA Tour tournament winner and American golf superstar, Rickie Fowler. This includes the net worth, career earnings and sponsorship deals of Fowler.

Rickie Fowler Net Worth Estimated At $40 Million

Rickie Fowler embarks on his fifth Ryder Cup representing Zach Johnson’s Team USA at the 44th biennial event in Rome. One of the best golfers in the world right now and a resurgent force, Fowler is set to compete this week at Marco Simone in Rome, Italy.

Going into another compelling golfing week, here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at Rickie Fowler’s net worth, career earnings and sponsorship deals. Rickie Fowler’s net worth is estimated to be in the region of $40 million.

The 34-year-old is worth an absolute fortune and outside of the likes of Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods, is one of the biggest names in the sport of golf right now. Fowler is yet to win a major championship, but is in the form of his life of late and looks to be one of the most in-form players in the world right now.

Golf Monthly now estimates his net worth to be at least $40 million, based on his lifetime earnings. Fowler is without a shadow of a doubt one of the biggest names in golf right now, with a major championship triumph in the future taking his name to a whole other level.

Since winning his maiden golf tournament way back in May 2012, Fowler has earned tens of millions of dollars. More about the American’s career earnings later in this article.

Fowler’s net worth has also been heavily enhanced through ventures off the golf course too. His other main earners off the golf course comes through his various endorsements and his real estate portfolio. Just like Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy with Nike, Rickie Fowler is paid a fortune by Puma to be their standout star. Again, more on this later.

The career of Rickie Fowler has been an incredibly successful one thusfar, with his net worth and career earnings continuing to rise as he goes on in his golf career.

Rickie Fowler net worth figure according to golfmonthly.com

RELATED: Tiger Woods Net Worth & Career Earnings | Scottie Scheffler Net Worth & Career Earnings

Rickie Fowler Career Earnings

Year Earnings
2023 $9,658,437
2022 $3,072,929
2021 $1,089,904
2020 $1,177,309
2019 $4,605,810
2018 $5,235,237
2017 $2,963,563
2016 $2,963,563
2015 $5,915,930
2014 $4,806,117
2013 $1,941,742
2012 $3,345,459
2011 $2,899,786
2010 $3,362,308
2009 $678,590

Figures courtesy of pgatour.com

Ever since Rickie Fowler turned professional, he has had a serious amount of hype and support surrounding him. His first win came at the 2012 Wells Fargo Championship and since then he has won a further five PGA Tour tournaments. Despite a few years of soul searching and poor form on the golf course, Fowler is trending back in the right direction now.

This year, Fowler got back into the winners circle for the first time in over four years, winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the beginning of July. He finished on an incredible score of -24 par, beating Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin in a playoff. Now that Fowler is back, expect him to regularly finish at the top of leaderboards on the PGA Tour.

Forget off the course earnings for a minute, purely just on the PGA Tour, Rickie Fowler has earned $49,448,828 according to pgatour.com. This puts Fowler at number 13 on the PGA Tour career earnings list of all time. Not bad for someone who is still yet to win a major championship!

The career earnings don’t stop there though for Rickie. According to spotrac.com, Fowler’s career earnings in total equates to around $57.5 million. As mentioned, his official pay-outs are somewhere in the region of $49.5 million, but he has earned over $8 million more than that in total.

It’s safe to say that Rickie Fowler has earned an absolute fortune in his career to date. More about his off the course earnings next.

Rickie Fowler Golf

RELATED: Jon Rahm Net Worth & Career Earnings | Viktor Hovland Net Worth & Career Earnings

Rickie Fowler Endorsement & Sponsorship Deals

Another reason that Rickie Fowler has a net worth of $40 million+ and has earned upward of $57.5 million in his career is due to the fact he has various sponsors. Fowler is the single leading athlete at Puma in the world of golf.

Although Puma are Fowler’s main sponsor, he is also endorsed by several other high-class brands. Some of these include the likes of Cobra, Titleist, Taylor Made, Rolex, Mercedes-Benz and Rocket Mortgage. It is estimated that Rickie Fowler is paid $12 million per year from his various sponsors (source: marca.com).

Just like Tiger Woods’ Nike deal, Rickie Fowler has earned millions of dollars over the years with Puma. In 2018, the American extended his contract with Puma for the foreseeable, which is said to be worth $10 million+ per year. His previous Puma deal from 2009-2017 had been worth slightly less. Over the years, Rickie Fowler has earned close to $100 million in endorsement deals alone.

All of these sponsors, along with his earnings on the golf course are all huge factors in the growth of Fowler’s net worth.

Be sure to claim the various golf betting offers and golf free bets available on the SportsLens site for all of the biggest golf tournaments around the world.

RELATED: Cameron Smith Net Worth & Career Earnings | Brooks Koepka Net Worth & Career Earnings

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Golf

Latest news

View all
Jordan Spieth & Justin Thomas - 2023 Ryder Cup Pairings - Golf
Golf

LATEST 2023 Ryder Cup Day 1 Betting Markets: Overall, Foursomes & Fourball Winner Odds

Author image Paul Kelly  •  2min
golf crypto betting
Golf
Best Crypto Sports Betting Sites In The USA For Ryder Cup Betting
Author image Andy Newton  •  1 min

Listed below are the best crypto sports betting sites in the USA that will give you the green light to bet on the Ryder Cup using cryptocurrencies, claim over $8,000…

Sports Betting Apps With Ryder Cup Bonuses
Golf
XBet 2023 Ryder Cup Golf Betting Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
Author image Kyle Curran  •  13min

This XBet Ryder Cup betting offer will land new customers $500 for this weekend’s golf action in Rome, Italy where the USA and Europe will battle it out for glory…

Lucky Block Ryder Cup Betting Offer
Golf
Lucky Block 2023 Ryder Cup Golf Betting Offer: 200% Bonus Up To $10,000 + 50 Free Spins
Author image Kyle Curran  •  22min
ryder cup us
Golf
Jazz Sports Ryder Cup Betting Offer: Redeem $2500 In Golf Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  24min
2023 Ryder Cup Apparel 1
Golf
Sportsbetting.ag Ryder Cup Free Bet Offer: $1000 Golf Welcome Betting Bonus
Author image Andy Newton  •  26min
Zach Johnson Ryder Cup Golf
Golf
BetUS Ryder Cup Free Bets: Get A $2500 Betting Welcome Offer For Golf
Author image Andy Newton  •  28min
Arrow to top