KrackWins NFL Picks for Week 13 from Bill “Krackman” Krackomberger

Bill Krackomberger
With the season heading toward the homestretch, and playoffs coming up quickly, every team is jockeying for position and the best chance for a Super Bowl slot.

But week 12 was no time for surprise endings. It was all about the favorites. Twelve of the 16 games had favorites covering their spreads. Getting points didn’t do much for the dogs.

And it didn’t do much for the bookmakers either. They’re all crying because the public beat them this past week. The public loves favorites and that made it bad for the bookies, who were helped a tiny bit by the Vikings losing outright to the Bears on Monday night.

Overall, though, the books got trounced and can’t get back the money they lost. As the 13th week comes into focus, let’s keep finding ways to win money.

Here are three of the games I'm betting on this coming weekend.

KrackWins NFL Picks for Week 13

See below the best KrackWins NFL picks for week 13.

San Francisco 49ers  -2 ½  vs Philadelphia Eagles

There are so many reasons to like this bet. In the history of football, the Eagles are the NFL’s most fugazzi 10-1 team. There’s no shortage of games that the Eagles won this season when they were not the better team that day. Kansas City, Buffalo and Washington all should have beaten the Eagles.

San Fran, on the other hand, they’re 8-3. But they started the season 5-0, lost three games in a row and now they won three games in a row. They have momentum on their side. At the moment, they are number one on every sharp guy’s power chart.

Plus, this is a giant revenge match for the 49ers. They lost a playoff game to the Eagles last season. San Francisco is my favorite bet of the week. I like the 49ers so much that I bet them multiple ways.

Arizona Cardinals +5 ½ vs Pittsburgh Steelers

This is almost the same situation as the San Fran game. While the Steelers have a winning record in 2023, up until last week’s showdown against the Bengals, they won every game with less yardage than the team they beat. That is not a recipe for success. In fact, it’s crazy and unlikely to happen in any other season.

It won’t happen against Arizona, a grind-it-out team that may actually walk away with a victory even though they’re the underdog in terms of the spread.

Detroit Lions -4 vs New Orleans Saints

The Lions are coming off of a huge loss against the Green Bay Packers. And recent weeks have been disappointing for the Lions.

Based on the start of the season, they looked like a shoo-in to win the division. No longer, with a tough schedule ahead of them. They need a win here.

The Lions will be seeking payback against a Saints squad that I had been overrating all season. I expect Detroit to cover the spread.

Bill Krackomberger

I grew up in a blue collar beach town Keansburg, NJ. At nine years old, I worked on the Jersey shore boardwalks in a pizza shop, as a line cook, in arcades, and in games of chance. While my buddies were all partying on the weekends, I was earning my keep and learning the code of the street along the way. Gambling was a rite of passage growing up. Whether it was pitching quarters against the back of the post office, playing cards with buddies or making trips to race tracks and Atlantic City. Over the last twenty-five plus years I have been involved with some of the smartest and sharpest advantage sports bettors in the world. I have been on ESPN, CNN, CBS Sports, VSIN, Bleacher Report and more. I love being a part of the Fox Sports Radio Family. In addition to Countdown to Kickoff on FSR, you can find me on “Unscripted” on VSIN and or on my sports betting podcast, “Wise Kracks.” I am the founder of the one of a kind sports betting mobile app and website KrackWins (and KrackWins.com.) We provide the best content and inside information in the industry and not only help people win, but sharpen them up along the way.
Bill Krackomberger

