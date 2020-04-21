Newcastle United fans react to Paul Merson recommending Jack Grealish signing

A selection of Newcastle United fans have reacted positively after Paul Merson recommended the Magpies to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa during the summer.
Grealish has been the leading performer for the west Midlands outfit on their return to the top-flight and he has bagged seven goals and six assists from 26 league appearances.
His form has already attracted interest from the likes of Everton, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United but Merson has recently suggested that the Magpies should make the approach.
“You’d have no chance with Kevin De Bruyne or Bruno Fernandes, but I would sign Jack Grealish,” Merson told Sky Sports’ Football Show. “When I watch Newcastle play, they haven’t got enough brave footballers.
“I played against Newcastle many times, and it was always keeping the crowd quiet. For me Jack Grealish would tick the boxes. One, he would entertain and two, he would like to get on the ball. Definitely, I’d take Grealish.”
Villa are likely to demand more than £60m for Grealish during the next transfer window but the Magpies should be able to afford the sum with the likely takeover from PCP Capital Partners.
The Tyneside outfit have pursued creative attacking players such as Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron in recent transfer windows but they have tended to lose possession of the ball in the final third.
In Grealish, the Magpies would have someone, who can effectively hold onto possession around the opposition box and he is capable of taking shots or distributing key passes for his teammates.
The 24-year-old has regularly featured on the left side of the attack for the Villains but he is comfortable playing behind the main striker and can also drop into a central midfield role.
Here are some of the fan reactions on Twitter:
I actually agree with him for once
— James Whitmore (@JLAW_BROSKI) April 20, 2020
Merson saying Toon should go for Jack Grealish, for once I agree with him
— Leroy (@LeroyNUFC) April 20, 2020
100% we should!
— Dean Dodds (@DeanDodds2) April 20, 2020
I've said for ages this lad would be perfect for Newcastle. Never mind his private life foolishness, Rafa will fettle that.
— Eddie Temple (@TempleEddie) April 20, 2020
Not gonna lie, I'd take Grealish, or someone similar like Ward Prowse or Cantwell. We need English players as well
— Gary Robertson (@gazrob99) April 20, 2020
